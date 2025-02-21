Dolly Parton has been collaborating with a bunch of today’s biggest music stars lately: Beyoncé, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and now, The Wiggles.

The long-running children’s music group has a new country album, Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!, on the way, and it includes a new Parton collaboration, “Friends!,” along with a cover of Parton’s “9 To 5,” but tweaked to now be “Counting 1 To 5.”

Parton says in a statement:

“Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles’ world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have.”

Red Wiggle (Caterina Mete, who has a Parton-inspired tattoo and a daughter named Dolly) said, “Getting to work with my absolute musical hero is beyond surreal. Dolly has inspired me in so many ways, and I know these songs will bring so much happiness to families everywhere.” Blue Wiggle (Anthony Field) added, “Dolly’s music is pure magic. Getting to work with her on these songs is a dream come true. We can’t wait for families everywhere to sing along and share in the joy.”

The album also features Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, Morgan Evans, Jackson Dean, Kaylee Bell, MacKenzie Porter, Troy Cassar-Daley, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Lucky Oceans, and Slim Dusty.

Listen to “Friends!” and “Counting 1 To 5” above.

Wiggle Up, Giddy Up! is out 3/7 via The Wiggles/ABC. Find more information here.