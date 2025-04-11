Whoever said revenge is a dish best served cold never met Jessie Murph: The “Love Lies” singer delivers her vengeance while it is still pipping hot.

Today (April 11), Murph’s sonic serving of karma arrived by way of her sassy single, “Blue Strips.” The unapologetically blunt record produced by Bēkon is a fierce look at Murph’s inner firecracker.

Throughout the track, Murph sternly confesses to emotional warfare. But to her defense, her lover threw the first tear-jerking stone to kick off the romantic quarrel. “Smoking cigarettes on balconies / I ain’t jumping, but I’ll die to settle scores / All your bidness getting back to me / You don’t know it, but it’s ’bout to be a war / Blue strips / Bare tits in a strip club / Throwing ones / At your b*tch / And I know you know what’s going on / I’m going home, I’ma take it off for him / I’ma strip down all your wrongs,” she sings.

Murph’s previous release, “Gucci Mane,” shows that she enjoys listening to gangsta rap in her free time. But, “Blue Strips” demonstrates that when in it comes to love, Murph does not mind emotionally tussling to protect her heart.

Watch the visualizer for Murph’s new single “Blue Stripes” above.