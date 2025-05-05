Jessie Murph Shares The Dates For Her ‘Worldwide Hysteria Tour’

If you missed Jessie Murph at Sparkling Ice and Uproxx’s “Sparkling Sessions: The Desert” over Stagecoach weekend, first off, you should watch the highlights. Also, there’s another opportunity to see her. Murph has shared the dates for the Worldwide Hysteria Tour, where the “Gucci Mane” singer will visit cities in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand between July and September.

The artist pre-sale for the Worldwide Hysteria Tour begins Tuesday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can find more information and sign up for the pre-sale here. Citi cardmembers will also have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 6, through Citi Entertainment.

Check out the full tour dates below.