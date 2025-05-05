Jessie Murph Shares The Dates For Her ‘Worldwide Hysteria Tour’

If you missed Jessie Murph at Sparkling Ice and Uproxx’s “Sparkling Sessions: The Desert” over Stagecoach weekend, first off, you should watch the highlights. Also, there’s another opportunity to see her. Murph has shared the dates for the Worldwide Hysteria Tour, where the “Gucci Mane” singer will visit cities in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand between July and September.
The artist pre-sale for the Worldwide Hysteria Tour begins Tuesday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by the general on-sale on Friday, May 9, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can find more information and sign up for the pre-sale here. Citi cardmembers will also have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 6, through Citi Entertainment.
Check out the full tour dates below.
Jessie Murph’s 2025 Tour Dates: Worldwide Hysteria Tour
07/27 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
07/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live @ Moody Theatre
08/01 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
08/02 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
08/03 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/05 — St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
08/07 — Des Moines, IA @ Lauridsen Ampitheater at Waterworks Park
08/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
08/09 — Oshkosh, WI @ Crossroads 41
08/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitehatre
08/12 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
08/15 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! – Outdoor
08/16 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
08/18 — Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion
08/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors)
08/21 — Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/25 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
08/27 — Washington DC @ Anthem
08/28 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/30 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
09/01 — Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
09/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre
09/05 — Anderson, SC @ Wendell’s
09/06 — Birmingham, AL @ Coke Amphitheater
09/08 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/09 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium
09/10 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
09/12 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
09/13 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
09/19 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
09/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center
09/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/23 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
09/24 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds
09/26 — San Fransisco, CA @ Fox Theater
09/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
10/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
10/10 — Brussels, BE @ AB
10/11 — Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
10/13 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/16 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/17 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
10/19 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
10/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
10/22 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
10/24 — London, UK @ The Roundhouse
10/26 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
11/12 — Perth, AU @ Metropolis Fremantle
11/15 — Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
11/18 — Brisbane, AU @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/20 — Melbourne, AU @ Forum Melbourne
11/22 — Auckland, NZ @ Town Hall