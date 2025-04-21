Sparkling Ice and UPROXX are teaming up again to unlock the most unforgettable summer music festival experiences with our Sparkling Sessions 2.0 — “Anything But Subtle” Tour.

In 2024, our pre-festival events created some of the season’s biggest moments, with Dasha, The Bros Fresh, Pink Sweat$, Teyana Taylor, Zach Fox, Justine Skye, Le Chev, and more taking the stage. We chilled in the desert during Coachella, lit up the Chicago skyline ahead of Lollapalooza, and brought the vibes to Austin for Austin City Limits, inviting music fans to sip on custom cocktails, sample eclectic eats, and pregame music’s busiest time of year in style.

And now, we’re taking things to the next level.

Our Sparkling Sessions 2.0 Tour launches with an exclusive day party in the desert just a heartbeat away from the Stagecoach festival grounds. From Sparkling Ice-inspired bespoke cocktails to Mexican streetfood to a “chilling pool”, it’s going to be hot (and cool). Politik and Le Chev will be supplying the sounds before Jessie Murph takes the stage at 4 pm.

It’s the perfect kickoff to festival season — you don’t want to miss out.

Spots are limited, so secure yours now by RSVP’ing here.