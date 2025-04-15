In March, Julien Baker and Torres visited The Daily Show to promote their upcoming country album Send A Prayer My Way, by debuting an unreleased song, “Bottom Of A Bottle,” live on the show. Now, they’ve given the song a proper release, as the studio version was shared as a single today (April 15). This will presumably be the final pre-album single before the project is released on Friday, April 18.

The video starts with Baker and Torres watching TV when a news report comes on, noting that police are searching for the two, who are considered missing, and the narrative unfolds from there.

This comes shortly after it was announced that the pair would be joining Lucy Dacus on some newly added tour dates. Baker is surely happy about this, given it recently went public that she and Dacus are in a relationship. Dacus recently talked about wanting to both keep her romantic life private and be vulnerable with her music, saying, “It’s been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true. I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk.”

Watch the “Bottom Of A Bottle” video above.

Send A Prayer My Way is out 4/18 via Matador Records. Find more information here.