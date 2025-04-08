Back in January, Lucy Dacus had a big day when she shared two new songs, announced the album Forever Is A Feeling, and unveiled dates on the Forever Is A Feeling tour. Now, as the tour is just days from kicking off on April 16, Dacus has expanded it by adding a bunch of new dates.

The original run stretched from April to May, and the new shows go from July to September. The initially announced dates featured support from Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t, while the new ones will feature Jay Som, Julia Jacklin, and Julien Baker & Torres.

Pre-sales for the new shows start April 15 at noon local time, followed by the general on-sale on April 18 at noon local time. More information can be found on Dacus’ website.

Check out all of Dacus’ upcoming dates below.