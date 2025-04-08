Back in January, Lucy Dacus had a big day when she shared two new songs, announced the album Forever Is A Feeling, and unveiled dates on the Forever Is A Feeling tour. Now, as the tour is just days from kicking off on April 16, Dacus has expanded it by adding a bunch of new dates.
The original run stretched from April to May, and the new shows go from July to September. The initially announced dates featured support from Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t, while the new ones will feature Jay Som, Julia Jacklin, and Julien Baker & Torres.
Pre-sales for the new shows start April 15 at noon local time, followed by the general on-sale on April 18 at noon local time. More information can be found on Dacus’ website.
Check out all of Dacus’ upcoming dates below.
Lucy Dacus’ 2025 Tour Dates: Forever Is A Feeling
04/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met #
04/18 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem #
04/21 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall #
04/23 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
04/25 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall #
04/29 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #
05/01 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
05/05 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #
05/07 — Kansas City, MI @ Midland #
05/09 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House #
05/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre #
05/12 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #
05/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre #
07/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ FDR Park ^*
07/26 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *
07/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre *
07/29 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *
07/30 — Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater *
08/02 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *
08/08 — Portland, OR @ Edgefield %
08/09 — Boise, ID @ Morrison Center %
08/10 — Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms %
08/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre %
08/16 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre %
09/09 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
09/11-13 — Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch Festival
09/13 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
09/15 — St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
09/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
09/17 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater
09/19 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
09/20 — Durham, NC @ DPAC
09/23 — Asheville, NC @ Asheville Yards
09/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t
* with Jay Som
% with Julia Jacklin
^ with Julien Baker & Torres