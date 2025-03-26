There were months of uncertainty about what Julien Baker and Torres were up to, even before they performed together on The Tonight Show in December 2024. It was only in late January that they made their big reveal to the world: They’ve collaborated on Send A Prayer My Way, a new country album.

The project is set to land in April, but now they’ve shared another preview of it today (March 26) with “Dirt.” Like previous tracks, it’s a storytelling tune as the first verse starts, “You were shouting through the screen door / With my back turned towards you in the driveway / I said, ‘What the hell you gotta scream at me for’ / You said, ‘You aren’t gonna listen any other way’ / Now I’m laid out on the sidewalk / You’re my first dial after last call / Ringing you up just to sh*t-talk / ’til I pass out.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Dacus recently revealed she and Baker are in a relationship. In a New Yorker profile, the fellow Boygenius member discussed how her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling is “about falling in love” and “how the tumult of that experience has forced her to reckon with the unknown.” She also discussed the balance between keeping her romantic life private and wanting to be vulnerable with her music, saying, “It’s been interesting, because I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true. I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk.”

Listen to “Dirt” above.

Send A Prayer My Way is out 4/18 via Matador Records. Find more information here.