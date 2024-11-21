Last night was the 2024 CMA Awards, which featured performances from Post Malone and Chris Stapleton, Shaboozey, and Luke Combs. Kacey Musgraves was also in attendance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and she played “The Architect,” a beautifully delicate track from Deeper Well (which was nominated for Album Of The Year; it lost to Johnson’s Leather).

Musgraves recently shared that she wrote “The Architect” with Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourne in Nashville, and “it was around the time or a couple weeks after the insane Covenant School Shooting that happened there, and the community was just reeling and it felt just so off and scary.” She continued, “And you know, we got together to write a song, and we even felt guilty just being able to meet up and write a song and get to do something so pleasant as that when something so crazy had just happened. It sparked this very real conversation about life and how it’s really confusing how there’s so much suffering — there’s also so much beauty at the same time, so it’s this great weird duality of being a human, especially in these modern times.”

Musgraves was nominated for five 2025 Grammys including Best Country Album for Deeper Well and Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for “The Architect.”

Watch Musgraves’ performance above.