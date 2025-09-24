Here Is Shaboozey’s ‘The Great American Roadshow’ Tour Setlist

Shaboozey is on top of the world following a 2024 that saw his smash single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” become one of the most successful singles in Billboard Hot 100 chart history. He’s been bringing the song to the stage lately, too, as he just kicked off the Great American Roadshow tour, starting in Indianapolis on September 22.

The setlist (via setlist.fm) pulled almost entirely from Shaboozey’s hit 2024 album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The only songs performed that weren’t from that album were the Kevin Powers collaboration “Move On” (performed with Powers himself), a cover of Hank Williams Jr’s “Family Traditions,” and “Tall Boy” from Shaboozey’s 2022 album Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die.

Check out the setlist below, along with Shaboozey’s upcoming tour dates.