With his album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going making waves in the country scene, Shaboozey’s next move is a tour. The Great American Roadshow Tour is set to kick off in the fall, hitting some favorite venues throughout the American Heartland as he brings his fusion of country, hip-hop, and pop to the people.

Shaboozey was one of a slew of performers who joined Jelly Roll onstage during the rapper-turned-country-star’s headlining set at Stagecoach following the release of their single, “Amen,” highlighting just how far and how fast his star has risen. This could very well be the last short tour he does for a while; as he’s almost undoubtedly going to be stepping up to even bigger venues in the future.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2 at 10 AM local time, while pre-sales include Artist pre-sale tickets on sale on Tuesday, April 29, local pre-sale on Wednesday, April 30, and Spotify pre-sale on Thursday, May 1. You can find more info here.