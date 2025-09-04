The NFL has tapped Shaboozey for the 2025-26 Thursday Night Football theme song. The country star’s new song, “Let ‘Em Know,” will soundtrack Thursday night football’s pre-show and marketing materials. You can get a preview above in the commercial for this week’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders. In it, Shaboozey performs for a backyard watch party that I’m sure anyone would wish they could attend.

The partnership is just the latest big achievement for Shaboozey, whose 2025 has been jam-packed with career milestones that would be impressive for any artist, but especially one who is basically still at the beginning of his career. He’s joined Spotify’s uber-exclusive Billions Club of artists whose songs have reached 1,000,000,000 streams with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” He’s been embraced by the country music establishment, from playing at Stagecoach to presenting at the AMAs. And he’s kicking off his tour, The Great American Roadshow, in just a few weeks. Not a bad start for a guy whose name people couldn’t pronounce just a few short years ago (his stage name, Shaboozey, is a simplified phonetic respelling of his real last name, Chibueze).

Meanwhile, the NFL continues to push to make inroads with a broader cultural base; earlier this week, the league also appointed Saweetie the music curator for Monday Night Football. As for Thursday Night Football, you can catch it on Prime at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT.