Thanks to Shaboozey, everybody at the bar is gettin’ educated on the history of the country music.

During the 2025 AMAs on Monday, the “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” artist presented the award for Favorite Country Duo Or Group with singer Megan Moroney. “Country music has been an important part of AMA history. The very first year of this show, the award for favorite male country artist went to the great Charlie Pride,” he said, reading from a teleprompter, while she added, “That same year, favorite female artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award went to the Carter Family, who basically invented country music.”

Shaboozey gave Moroney the side-eye for the Carter Family comment before laughing and continuing on, but he expanded on the meaning of the glance on social media the following day (May 27).

“Google: Lesley Riddle, Steve Tartar, Harry Gay, Defoe Bailey, and The Carter Family…” Shaboozey wrote on X. In follow-up posts, he added, “When you uncover the true history of country music, you find a story so powerful that it cannot be erased…,” and, “the real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.”

