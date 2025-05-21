Shaboozey And More Will Present At The 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards are going down live from Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26 (Memorial Day) at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of the big holiday weekend, we’re learning more about what the show will look like: Today (May 21), the list of this year’s presenters was revealed.

Familiar faces who will be either presenting or participating during this year’s show in one way or another (as Billboard notes) are Alix Earle, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Dan + Shay, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish, and Wayne Brady.

Meanwhile, the group of performers was announced recently: Benson Boone will sing “Mystical Magical,” Blake Shelton will play a song from his album For Recreational Use Only, Gloria Estefan will give her first AMAs performance in over 30 years, Gwen Stefani is doing a medley in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, Reneé Rapp will make her live award show performance debut, and Lainey Wilson will offer a performance before heading out on the US leg of her tour.

Host Jennifer Lopez is also set to take the stage, and so are special award recipients Janet Jackson (receiving just the third-ever Icon Award in AMAs history) and Rod Stewart (Lifetime Achievement Award).