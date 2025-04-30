Sparkling Ice and UPROXX lit up festival season in a big way over the weekend, launching Sparkling Sessions 2.0 just minutes away from the Empire Polo Club. Corralling some of the coolest artists, creatives, partygoers, and influencers into the iconic Von Dutch Ranch, we created an exclusive desert oasis that doubled as an unforgettable music culture moment.

It all started with an electric set spun by Le Chev. Guests were welcomed with bespoke cocktails courtesy of Sparkling Ice — playful mixes like “Country Jam,” “Salty Dog,” and “Peachy Keen” that left partygoers refreshed as they lounged and danced the day away. Crowds outfitted in denim, cowboy hats, and custom-made Sparkling Ice bandanas cooled off near our “chilling pool,” vibing to to the beats while escaping the blazing sun as photo opps, taste testing challenges, Mexican street food, and Sparkling Ice flavored frozen treats kept the energy high.

With the music playing, drinks flowing, and fans buzzing, rising country star Jessie Murph took to the stage to ignite the crowd with a jaw-dropping performance of some of her biggest hits. Covered in rhinestones and packing powerful vocals, Murph proved why she’s poised to be the next big name in music, hyping the crowd through hits like “Wild Ones” and “Blue Strips.”

It was more than an event — it was an experience, sparking a new wave of music, connection, and celebration. And it’s just the beginning. Sparkling Sessions 2.0 is headed to NYC in June. Then the Bay Area in August!

Below, scroll through all the photos from UPROXX’s latest collab with Sparkling Ice and stay tuned to here for details on where we’ll show up next.