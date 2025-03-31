Here Are The Stagecoach 2025 Set Times

Stagecoach has quite the lineup for 2025 , featuring everybody from Lana Del Rey to Shaboozey to Nelly to Zach Bryan to Creed to Backstreet Boys. The festival is set for the end of April, but now attendees can start planning their days, as organizers have shared the day-by-day set times.

Stagecoach 2025 Set Times For Friday, April 25

Highlights from the first day include Zach Bryan at 9:30 (all times p.m. and PT) on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, T-Pain at 11:10 on the Palomino Stage, Lana Del Rey at 8:10 on the Palomino Stage, and Diplo at 6 at Diplo’s Honkytonk.

Stagecoach 2025 Set Times For Saturday, April 26

Day 2 features Jelly Roll at 9:30 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, Sturgill Simpson at 8 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, Creed at 11:10 on the Palomino Stage, Nelly at 7:20 on the Palomino Stage, and Shaboozey at 5:30 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage.