Here Are The Stagecoach 2025 Set Times

Stagecoach has quite the lineup for 2025, featuring everybody from Lana Del Rey to Shaboozey to Nelly to Zach Bryan to Creed to Backstreet Boys. The festival is set for the end of April, but now attendees can start planning their days, as organizers have shared the day-by-day set times.
Stagecoach 2025 Set Times For Friday, April 25
Highlights from the first day include Zach Bryan at 9:30 (all times p.m. and PT) on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, T-Pain at 11:10 on the Palomino Stage, Lana Del Rey at 8:10 on the Palomino Stage, and Diplo at 6 at Diplo’s Honkytonk.
Stagecoach 2025 Set Times For Saturday, April 26
Day 2 features Jelly Roll at 9:30 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, Sturgill Simpson at 8 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, Creed at 11:10 on the Palomino Stage, Nelly at 7:20 on the Palomino Stage, and Shaboozey at 5:30 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage.
Stagecoach 2025 Set Times For Sunday, April 27
Closing out the final day are Luke Combs at 9:30 on the T-Mobile Mane Stage, Backstreet Boys at 11:10 on the Palomino Stage, and DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) at Diplo’s Honkytonk.
Find the full set times below.
Stagecoach 2025 Set Times
Stagecoach 2025 Lineup
30rack
49 Winchester
Abby Anderson
Abi Carter
Alana Springsteen
Alexandra Kay
Angel White
Anne Wilson
Annie Bosko
Ashley McBryde
Austin Snell
Avery Anna
Backstreet Boys
Blessing Offor
Brent Cobb
Brothers Osborne
Bryan Martin
Carly Pearce
Carter Faith
Chase Manhattan
Chayce Beckham
Chromeo (DJ set)
Colby Acuff
Conner Smith
Coral
Creed
Crystal Gayle
Dasha
Diplo
Diplo’s Honkytonk
DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak)
Drake Milligan
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Scott
Famous Dave
Flatland Cavalry
George Birge
Goo Goo Dolls
Honky Tonkin’ in Queens
Jelly Roll
John Morgan
Kashus Culpepper
Kermie J Rock
Kevin Bolt
Koe Wetzel
Lana Del Rey
Lanie Gardner
Lauren
Louie TheSinger
Luke Combs
Maddox Batson
Mae Estes
Midland
Myles Kennedy
Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Noeline Hofmann
Paris Hilton
Rick
Sammy Hagar
Scotty McCreery
Shaboozey
Shaddix
Sidepiece
Sierra Ferrell
Slim Mcgraw
Sofi Tukker
Sturgill Simpson
T-Pain
Tanner Usrey
The Bacon Brothers
The Castellows
The Wilder Blue
Tiera Kennedy
Tigerlily Gold
Tommy James & the Shondells
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
Tucker Wetmore
Vavo
Vincent Mason
Waylon Wyatt
Whiskey Myers
Zach Bryan