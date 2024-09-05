At its core, Stagecoach is a country music festival. Still, the event has historically cast a pretty wide net with its lineups. The 2025 lineup was just announced today (September 5) and it’s quite the mixed bag.
The main headliners are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. Beyond that, though, there are sets from Lana Del Rey, Nelly (celebrating 25 years of his album Country Grammar), Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Creed, and Backstreet Boys, as well as more traditionally country-aligned artists like Brothers Osbourne, Sturgill Simpson, Shaboozey, Midland, and Scotty McCreery.
This year’s festival runs from April 25 to 27, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Festival passes go on sale starting September 13 at 11 a.m. PT via the festival website.
Find the full lineup listed in alphabetical order below.
Stagecoach 2025 Lineup
49 Winchester
Abby Anderson
Abi Carter
Alana Springsteen
Alexandra Kay
Angel White
Anne Wilson
Annie Bosko
Ashley McBryde
Austin Snell
Avery Anna
Backstreet Boys
Blessing Offor
Brent Cobb
Brothers Osborne
Bryan Martin
Carly Pearce
Chayce Beckham
Colby Acuff
Conner Smith
Creed
Crystal Gayle
Dasha
Diplo’s Honkytonk
Drake Milligan
Drew Parker
Dylan Gossett
Dylan Scott
Flatland Cavalry
George Birge
Goo Goo Dolls
Jelly Roll
John Morgan
Kashus Culpepper
Koe Wetzel
Lana Del Rey
Lanie Gardner
Louie TheSinger
Luke Combs
Maddox Batson
Mae Estes
Midland
Myles Kennedy
Nelly (25 Years of Country Grammar)
Nikki Lane
Niko Moon
Noeline Hofmann
Sammy Hagar
Scotty McCreery
Shaboozey
Sierra Ferrell
Sturgill Simpson
Tanner Usrey
The Bacon Brothers
The Castellows
The Wilder Blue
Tiera Kennedy
Tigerlily Gold
Tommy James & The Shondells
T-Pain
Tracy Lawrence
Treaty Oak Revival
Tucker Wetmore
Vincent Mason
Waylon Wyatt
Whiskey Myers
Zach Bryan