At its core, Stagecoach is a country music festival. Still, the event has historically cast a pretty wide net with its lineups. The 2025 lineup was just announced today (September 5) and it’s quite the mixed bag.

The main headliners are Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. Beyond that, though, there are sets from Lana Del Rey, Nelly (celebrating 25 years of his album Country Grammar), Goo Goo Dolls, T-Pain, Creed, and Backstreet Boys, as well as more traditionally country-aligned artists like Brothers Osbourne, Sturgill Simpson, Shaboozey, Midland, and Scotty McCreery.

This year’s festival runs from April 25 to 27, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Festival passes go on sale starting September 13 at 11 a.m. PT via the festival website.

Find the full lineup listed in alphabetical order below.