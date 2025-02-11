The Eagles Won The Super Bowl, So Here’s A New Zach Bryan Song

Zach Bryan has been pretty pumped about the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFL postseason run. When the team secured their spot in the Super Bowl last month, Bryan celebrated by dropping “Blue Jean Baby,” a new song. Ahead of the big game, Bryan promised that if the Eagles won, fans would get more new music, writing on Instagram, “IF THE BIRDS WIN THE BOWL DEAR MISS IS OUT THE NEXT DAY SEE YALL IN NOLA SHANE GILLIS N ME MIGHT DO A POP UP N GET ROWDY SOMEWHERE LOVE U GUYS.”

Sure enough, the Eagles emerged victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, and now “Dear Miss” is here. Superfans know this one, as unreleased versions of it have been floating around for a little while now. Bryan sings on the chorus, “So dear Miss, by the time you see this / It’ll be in love or it’ll be in pain / May God bless and keep us / May you think kind of my name.”

This comes after Bryan got some help from Matthew McConaughey to tease “one final major-label album” and a film called Motorbreath, which is “about a group of best friends taking a two-week motorcycle ride across America” while making said album.

Listen to “Dear Miss” above.