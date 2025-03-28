Tanner Adell is country music’s latest honey blonde bombshell. Her breakout songs “Buckle Bunny” and “FU-150,” even “Too Easy” are shining examples of her feisty personality.

But Tanner Adell’s latest single “Going Blonde” truly magnifies a growing artistic signature sprinkled across her growing discography–honesty. On the emotionally excruciating record, Tanner picks at one of her deepest wounds—her adoption.

“I made up this perfect look-up-to person / To fall in her arms in my mind / And I have my reasons, and they keep me from sinkin’ / And it’s not the truth, but, for right now, it’s mine / So I’m goin’ blonde, and I’m never goin’ back / Yeah, blonde like the mama that I never had,” she sings.

Undoubtedly, “Going Blonde” is a tribute to her biological mom. A message at the close of its official music video, directed by Bel Downie, made that abundantly clear. “Dedicated to my biological mom,” read the note. “Who never got to shine on the big stage—but in my world, you are the brightest star.”

The visual captures Tanner’s constant fight to balance her two identities (personal and professional): the fantasy she’s created about her late biological mother and the not-so-glamorous reality.

