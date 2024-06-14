Tanner Adell is taking over the country landscape. Last summer, she stepped onto the scene with the viral hit “Buckle Bunny,” which propelled her into instant stardom. A feature on Beyoncé’s “Blackbiird” from her Cowboy Carter album skyrocketed Adell to the next level. Tonight (June 14), Adell has even more heat for the ladies with her new single “Too Easy” from the soundtrack to Twisters.

On “Too Easy,” Adell isn’t fazed by any man vying for her attention. She sees right through the facade as she repeats “Boys are too easy” on the song’s chorus.

Throughout the course of the song, she encourages the ladies to get dressed up and styled for the people that matter most — themselves.

“Go and get you a manicure for something that a man can’t cure / French tips, French kiss / I’ll leave you in the dust like this,” Adell sings.

In the song’s accompanying video, Adell is joined by the world famous PBR Nashville Buckle Bunnies, who deliver some killer choreography over the fast-paced track.

Newly independent after a recent departure from Columbia Records, Adell is taking her artistry into her own hands. And through maintain a consistent output of solid country bangers, she is bound to be the voice of the new country landscape.

You can see the video for “Too Easy” above.