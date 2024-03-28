Who Is Tanner Adell? Get To Know The Singer On Beyoncé’s ‘Blackbiird’

Bunny Hive, assemble!

For the past several months, Manhattan Beach, California native Tanner Adell has been pushing her debut album, Buckle Bunny, and its breakout single of the same name, working hard to crack the color ceiling on country music with a unique take on the genre blending hi-hop rhythms with country’s traditional twangy guitars.

She just got a big hand in that regard from Beyoncé, whose Cowboy Carter album is expected to blow the roof off country music completely. And she’s bringing the “Buckle Bunny” singer along for the ride, placing her distinctive voice front and center on “Blackbiird,” Beyoncé’s cover of The Beatles’ “Blackbird” which appears on the album. So…