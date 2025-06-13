Tyler Childers has been at it for well over a decade at this point, but he’s really come into his own lately. Case in point: Here he is performing with Kermit The Frog last year. 2023’s Rustin’ In The Rain was his second (and second consecutive) top-10 album, and now he’s hoping for a third, as he just announced Snipe Hunters.

Childers also shared two versions of the new single “Nose On The Grindstone”: The studio recording (above) and a live rendition (below). The song is a fan-favorite and already one of his most successful: He released a studio performance version from a session with OurVinyl in 2017 and it’s one in his top-five most-streamed songs on Spotify with over 330 million plays.

Listen to “Nose On The Grindstone” above and check out the Snipe Hunters album art below, along with Childers’ upcoming tour dates.