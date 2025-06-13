Tyler Childers has been at it for well over a decade at this point, but he’s really come into his own lately. Case in point: Here he is performing with Kermit The Frog last year. 2023’s Rustin’ In The Rain was his second (and second consecutive) top-10 album, and now he’s hoping for a third, as he just announced Snipe Hunters.
Childers also shared two versions of the new single “Nose On The Grindstone”: The studio recording (above) and a live rendition (below). The song is a fan-favorite and already one of his most successful: He released a studio performance version from a session with OurVinyl in 2017 and it’s one in his top-five most-streamed songs on Spotify with over 330 million plays.
Listen to “Nose On The Grindstone” above and check out the Snipe Hunters album art below, along with Childers’ upcoming tour dates.
Tyler Childers’ Snipe Hunter Album Cover Artwork
Tyler Childers’ 2025 Tour Dates
07/18 — Redmond, OR @ Fairwell Festival
07/20 — Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival
07/24 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ^
07/26 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre #
07/27 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre #
09/24 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion %
09/25 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Cente r%
09/27 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live %
09/29 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
09/30 — Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^
10/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center **
10/07 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center **
10/10 — Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ‡‡
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ‡‡
11/15 — London, UK @ The O2
^ with Medium Build
# with Medium Build and The Hold Steady
% with SOMA and Medium Build
** with Hayes Carll
‡‡ with Cory Branan and Charley Crockett
Snipe Hunter is out 7/25 via Hickman Holler/RCA. Find more information here.