Here Is The Full List Of Winners From The 2024 CMT Awards

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that includes the award shows. Tonight (April 7), the 2024 CMT Awards went down at the Moody Center in Austin. For the fourth time, Kelsea Ballerini served as the official host.

With country music’s sheer dominance in 2024, the genre’s biggest names, such as Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Jelly Roll, and more, came together to duke it out for a fan-voted trophy. In addition to the traditional competitive slots, Trisha Yearwood received the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award.

This year’s CMT Next Women of Country class included Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows, and Tigirlily Gold. During the ceremony, the show paid tribute to the late Toby Keith with a performance medley of his biggest hits.

View the full winners list along with each category’s nominees below.