ed sheeran
Getty Image
Music

Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, The Killers, And More Are Set To Headline The 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival

The 2024 music festival season is shaping up to be yet another one for the history books. Today (January 9), organizers of Boston Calling announced the official lineup for this year’s festivities. Across Memorial Day weekend (May 24 to 26), the annual multi-day event will take over the city’s Harvard Athletic Complex with headliner performances ranging from pop, indie, and soul acts alike.

On opening night, Friday, May 24, Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges will close things out. Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab will do the honors on the following day, Saturday, May 25. Closing night, May 26, The Killers and Hozier are set to end things with a band.

Other notable names on the lineup include Mean Girls Reneé Rapp, Luke Hemmings, Madi Diaz, Ric Wilson, Khruangbin, Frank Truner & The Sleeping Souls, Jessie Murph, d4vd, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Lovejoy, and Blondshell. View the full lineup below.

Boston Calling Music Festival 2024 is set to take place from May 24 to 26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Presale for the festival will begin on Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern. The public sale will kick off days later based on the remaining availability. Find more information here.

Boston Calling Music Festival 2024 flyer
Boston Calling

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024
by: Uproxx authors and
All The New Albums Coming Out In January 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×