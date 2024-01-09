The 2024 music festival season is shaping up to be yet another one for the history books. Today (January 9), organizers of Boston Calling announced the official lineup for this year’s festivities. Across Memorial Day weekend (May 24 to 26), the annual multi-day event will take over the city’s Harvard Athletic Complex with headliner performances ranging from pop, indie, and soul acts alike.

On opening night, Friday, May 24, Ed Sheeran and Leon Bridges will close things out. Tyler Childers and Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab will do the honors on the following day, Saturday, May 25. Closing night, May 26, The Killers and Hozier are set to end things with a band.

Other notable names on the lineup include Mean Girls‘ Reneé Rapp, Luke Hemmings, Madi Diaz, Ric Wilson, Khruangbin, Frank Truner & The Sleeping Souls, Jessie Murph, d4vd, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists, Lovejoy, and Blondshell. View the full lineup below.

Boston Calling Music Festival 2024 is set to take place from May 24 to 26 at the Harvard Athletic Complex. Presale for the festival will begin on Thursday, January 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern. The public sale will kick off days later based on the remaining availability. Find more information here.

