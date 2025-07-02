When Tyler Childers announced his new album Snipe Hunter last month, he did so while sharing “Nose On The Grindstone,” a song that fans already knew from his live performances of it over the years. Today (July 2), he has another Snipe Hunter song out, and it’s a similar story.

It’s not quite the same, though: While “Nose On The Grindstone” was a frequent live favorite (and a version of it is one of his most-streamed songs on Spotify), “Oneida” has been more of a rarity. Here he is performing it in 2016, and setlist.fm indicates he’s played it live only a handful of times since then.

Regarless, it’s a song fans have been eagerly awaiting. When Childers announced the release on Instagram last week, comments included, “9 years 2 kids 1 husband have happened while waiting for this damn song,” and, “This album is for the OGs. Just feel it.”

Listen to “Oneida” above. Childers also shared the Snipe Hunter tracklist, so find that below.