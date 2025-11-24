Zach Bryan In Concert - Detroit, MI
Zach Bryan Announces A Huge Run Of 2026 Tour Dates Featuring MJ Lenderman, Dijon, And More

Zach Bryan recently got vulnerable and wrote about his recent journey with sobriety. Now, he has another big moment ahead of him: Today (November 24, he announced 2026 dates for the With Heaven On Tour.

It’s not just him, as he’s assembled a powerful roster of support acts, including MJ Lenderman, Alabama Shakes, Dijon, Kings Of Leon, and more.

For tickets, registration for the artist pre-sale is open now and the pre-sale starts December 3, here. The public on-sale follows December 5, here.

Find the full list of dates below.

Zach Bryan’s 2026 Tour Dates: With Heaven On Tour

03/07/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center * ~
03/14/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium * ~
03/21/2026 — San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome * ~
03/28/2026 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium * ~
04/11/2026 — Louisville, KY @ L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium # ~
04/18/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium * ~
04/25/2026 — Lincoln, NE @ Memorial Stadium # ~
05/02/2026 — Starkville, MS @ Davis Wade Stadium $ ~
05/09/2026 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field $ ~
05/27/2026 — San Sebastián, Spain @ Donostia Arena ^ &
05/31/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne ^ &
06/03/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena ^ &
06/06/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken ^ &
06/09/2026 — Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Philips Stadion ^ &
06/12/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium $ }
06/14/2026 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield $ }
06/16/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium $ }
06/17/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium $ }
06/20/2026 — Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh $ }
06/21/2026 — Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh $ }
06/23/2026 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Playing Fields $ }
06/24/2026 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Playing Fields $ }
07/31/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ` }
08/01/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ` }
08/07/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium ` }
08/13/2026 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ` }
08/14/2026 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ` }
08/22/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ` }
09/05/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ` }
09/18/2026 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands # @ }
09/19/2026 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands ! } @
10/02/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium { @
10/03/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium { @
10/10/2026 — Auburn, AL @ Jordan-Hare Stadium { @

* with Caamp
~ with J.R. Carroll
# with Kings Of Leon
$ with Dijon
^ with Ben Howard
& with Keenan O’Meara
} with Fey Fili
` with MJ Lenderman
@ with Gabriella Rose
{ with Gregory Alan Isakov
! with Alabama Shakes