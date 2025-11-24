Zach Bryan recently got vulnerable and wrote about his recent journey with sobriety. Now, he has another big moment ahead of him: Today (November 24, he announced 2026 dates for the With Heaven On Tour.
It’s not just him, as he’s assembled a powerful roster of support acts, including MJ Lenderman, Alabama Shakes, Dijon, Kings Of Leon, and more.
For tickets, registration for the artist pre-sale is open now and the pre-sale starts December 3, here. The public on-sale follows December 5, here.
Find the full list of dates below.
Zach Bryan’s 2026 Tour Dates: With Heaven On Tour
03/07/2026 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center * ~
03/14/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium * ~
03/21/2026 — San Antonio, TX @ The Alamodome * ~
03/28/2026 — Baton Rouge, LA @ Tiger Stadium * ~
04/11/2026 — Louisville, KY @ L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium # ~
04/18/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium * ~
04/25/2026 — Lincoln, NE @ Memorial Stadium # ~
05/02/2026 — Starkville, MS @ Davis Wade Stadium $ ~
05/09/2026 — Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field $ ~
05/27/2026 — San Sebastián, Spain @ Donostia Arena ^ &
05/31/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne ^ &
06/03/2026 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena ^ &
06/06/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Parken ^ &
06/09/2026 — Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Philips Stadion ^ &
06/12/2026 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium $ }
06/14/2026 — Edinburgh, UK @ Scottish Gas Murrayfield $ }
06/16/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium $ }
06/17/2026 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium $ }
06/20/2026 — Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh $ }
06/21/2026 — Cork, Ireland @ Páirc Uí Chaoimh $ }
06/23/2026 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Playing Fields $ }
06/24/2026 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Boucher Playing Fields $ }
07/31/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ` }
08/01/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ` }
08/07/2026 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium ` }
08/13/2026 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ` }
08/14/2026 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ` }
08/22/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium ` }
09/05/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium ` }
09/18/2026 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands # @ }
09/19/2026 — Dover, DE @ The Woodlands ! } @
10/02/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium { @
10/03/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium { @
10/10/2026 — Auburn, AL @ Jordan-Hare Stadium { @
* with Caamp
~ with J.R. Carroll
# with Kings Of Leon
$ with Dijon
^ with Ben Howard
& with Keenan O’Meara
} with Fey Fili
` with MJ Lenderman
@ with Gabriella Rose
{ with Gregory Alan Isakov
! with Alabama Shakes