Zach Bryan recently got vulnerable and wrote about his recent journey with sobriety. Now, he has another big moment ahead of him: Today (November 24, he announced 2026 dates for the With Heaven On Tour.

It’s not just him, as he’s assembled a powerful roster of support acts, including MJ Lenderman, Alabama Shakes, Dijon, Kings Of Leon, and more.

For tickets, registration for the artist pre-sale is open now and the pre-sale starts December 3, here. The public on-sale follows December 5, here.

Find the full list of dates below.