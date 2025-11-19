Earlier this month, sisters Allison and Katie Crutchfield (the latter better known as Waxahatchee) formed a new band, Snocaps, and released a surprise self-titled debut album. (MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook also perform on the album.) With the release, though, came the note that after some upcoming concerts, the siblings will “put the project on ice for the foreseeable future.” So, on The Tonight Show yesterday (November 18), the band gave their first late-night TV performance, which could very well also be their last.

For their time on the air, they went with “Coast.” This was their first time playing together live, but the group is full of seasoned pros, so it didn’t sound like there were any growing pains. Seeing Lenderman playing a drums is also a sight.

Watch the performance above and find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.