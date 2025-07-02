Zach Bryan Just Dropped Three New Songs Out Of Nowhere

Zach Bryan is prone to dropping new songs out of nowhere outside of an album cycle. He unveiled “High Road” last year amid relationship drama and shared “Dear Miss” to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl, for example. Now, he’s done it again times three.

As Stereogum notes, Bryan played his first UK festival headline show at BST Hyde Park in London, and during the set, he played an unreleased song called “Streets Of London.”

Bryan promised to release the song on Monday, June 30, but he didn’t. In an Instagram Story, he explained:

“yoooo decided to put two songs out instead of just one it’s gonna take an extra day!! Songs’ll be out Tuesday sorry sorry sorry They are kind of just tunes that didn’t belong on the record, and they didn’t fit on an EP either, so I’m just releasing them to get them out into the world cause I love them. Hope you guys enjoy them. I love each one of ya!! even the folks who talked mad sh*t all year also only five people ever have sold out Hyde Park two nights in a row. I have you guys to thank for it. I love you so much for showing out London. I will love your beautiful city and country forever! See you next time!”

The songs didn’t arrive on Tuesday either, but today, he dropped a whopping three new songs.

Listen to “Streets Of London,” “River Washed Hair,” and “Song For You” above.