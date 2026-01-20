Zach Bryan is one of the biggest crossover country artists of the past few years. His 2023 self-titled album topped the Billboard 200 chart and its follow-up, 2024’s The Great American Bar Scene, bowed at No. 2. Now, Bryan is back on top: On the chart dated January 24, Bryan’s new album With Heaven On Top debuts at No. 1.

It dethrones Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem, which slips to No. 2. Meanwhile, The Kid Laroi also had a big debut, with Before I Forget debuting at No. 6.

Bryan recently wrote of the album: