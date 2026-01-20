Zach Bryan is one of the biggest crossover country artists of the past few years. His 2023 self-titled album topped the Billboard 200 chart and its follow-up, 2024’s The Great American Bar Scene, bowed at No. 2. Now, Bryan is back on top: On the chart dated January 24, Bryan’s new album With Heaven On Top debuts at No. 1.
It dethrones Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem, which slips to No. 2. Meanwhile, The Kid Laroi also had a big debut, with Before I Forget debuting at No. 6.
Bryan recently wrote of the album:
“‘With Heaven on Top’ is a collection of songs my band and me recorded across three different houses in Oklahoma this winter. The cool air kept us all inside staggering around each live take. I pray these all end up meaning as much to others as they mean to me. Songs are living things, they want to be free and these free’d me.
I was in the throes for a long time and the simple statement of heaven being above me got me through a lot.
Not my job to convince anyone of anything. I’m not trying to sell music. Music to me is God’s gift and it needs no competition or commentary. The last ten years I’ve tried my best to share the human experience. I feel like I’ve lived all my 20’s out on a very large, very lucky and very unfair stage but this one felt different. This one felt like recording music with my best friends again.
I’ll always give my best and I’ll always be willin’. Thanks for listening and I will see everyone on the road.”