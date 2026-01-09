Zach Bryan is at the start of a big year. In March, he launches a tour that will keep him sporadically busy until October. His new album With Heaven On Top is also set to drop tomorrow (January 10). Ahead of that, we have “Plastic Cigarette,” what will presumably be the final taste of the album before its release.

In an Instagram post from today, Bryan wrote of the album:

“‘With Heaven on Top’ is a collection of songs my band and me recorded across three different houses in Oklahoma this winter. The cool air kept us all inside staggering around each live take. I pray these all end up meaning as much to others as they mean to me. Songs are living things, they want to be free and these free’d me. I was in the throes for a long time and the simple statement of heaven being above me got me through a lot. Not my job to convince anyone of anything. I’m not trying to sell music. Music to me is God’s gift and it needs no competition or commentary. The last ten years I’ve tried my best to share the human experience. I feel like I’ve lived all my 20’s out on a very large, very lucky and very unfair stage but this one felt different. This one felt like recording music with my best friends again. I’ll always give my best and I’ll always be willin’. Thanks for listening and I will see everyone on the road.”

In another post, he teased an acoustic version of the project, coming soon:

“I’m assuming this record is just like all the other ones and there’s gonna be a billion people saying it’s over produced and shitty so I sat down in a room by myself and recorded all the songs acoustically so I didn’t have to hear everyone whine about more stuff There’s mistakes and I didn’t redo any of them but this’ll be out three days after ‘With Heaven On Top’ drops tomorrow.”

Listen to “Plastic Cigarette” above and find Bryan’s upcoming tour dates below.