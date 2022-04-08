Like it or not, cryptocurrency isn’t going away anytime soon. Right now, tens of thousands of cryptocurrency influencers, insiders, and enthusiasts are gathering in the city of Miami for Bitcoin 2022, a big multi-day event covering all things crypto. In a symbolic move meant to brand the city as a sort of modern digital Wall Street and crypto hub, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez unveiled the Miami Bull, a modern reinterpretation of Wall Street’s Charging Bull and… it pretty much looks exactly like you might imagine a crypto-version of the Wall Street Bull might look.

The sculpture has glowing laser blue eyes, and an onyx 11-foot, 3,000-pound robotic body that doesn’t say “future of finance” so much as it says “Transformers, robots in disguise” with golden horns and accents. According to Bloomberg, the Miami Bull was commissioned by a Florida-based trading platform TradeStation and will be moved after its Bitcoin 2022 debut to the campus of Miami Dade College. Considering Miami Made brands itself the “Cybersecurity Center of the Americas,” it’s a pretty fitting installation. (Also potentially fitting for those who like metaphors: this bull has no balls.)

I hate to tell you, but the Miami Bull got no balls.#Bitcoin2022 pic.twitter.com/kEVdrSs0zm — Fulmo ⚡ (@fulmolightning) April 6, 2022

Will Miami successfully establishes itself as the crypto Wall Street? The city certainly seems to be taking crypto-currency seriously, according to Bloomberg, Mayor Suarez announced last year that he’d be receiving paychecks in Bitcoin and the state’s governor has teased that they might be working on a plan to let businesses pay tax in cryptocurrency.

Who knows, it could work, wilder things have happened in Florida! Check out some people lovin’ the bull below.