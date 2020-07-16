Getty Image / /Uproxx
People (Including Government Officials) Are Roasting Georgia Gov. Kemp For Banning Face Mask Orders

The ridiculous ill-advised and ill-timed culture war over facemasks rages on as Georgia Governor Brian Kemp moves to explicitly ban cities and counties in the state from issuing mandatory mask-wearing ordinances. CBS News reports that Gov. Kemp voided orders from 15 cities and counties in the state that adopted mandatory mask orders in public places on Wednesday, affecting 1.4 million Georgians who were protected by mask rules in Atlanta, Augusta, Savannah, Rome, and Athens-Clarke County, to name a few. The governor’s order also bans local government buildings from requiring visitors to wear masks inside public buildings.

As of July 16th, the New York Times reports that Georgia currently has 118,147 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with a total of 3,030 deaths. While new cases remained steady in May and June — which lead to a quick reopening of the state — cases began to rapidly climb over the last several weeks.

Governor Kemp’s decision to prevent cities and counties from issuing mask orders has angered many Georgians and elected officials in the state who promptly took to Twitter to criticize the governor. Gov. Kemp is already a polarizing figure in Georgia politics after being widely accused of stealing an election from Stacey Abrams in 2016.

Abrams offered some of the sharpest criticism of Kemp’s decision in an MSNBC interview after his announcement on Wednesday. She her response and that of others below:

