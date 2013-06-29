10 Undrafted Players That You Should Watch Out For Next Year

Didn’t get your name called at the NBA Draft? There is still a chance to prove redemption. A lot of talented players failed to get drafted, partly due to the higher level of international talent pushing some college stars out of the second round.

Here is a list of 10 players that can prove their worth in summer leagues and make a team.

10. ADONIS THOMAS – Memphis

Thomas is a physical specimen, measuring at 6-7 with a 7-0 wingspan. His size as a small forward should make him attractive to NBA teams. Even with that size, he has struggled mightily with consistency. Showing signs of a decent three-point shot as a freshman, his three-point shooting percentage plummeted to 29.2 percent as a junior. He doesn’t have very good ballhandling and relies heavily on his midrange jump shot. Even with these issues, he is a physical specimen who is incredibly athletic. He will reportedly join the Atlanta Hawks summer league team.

9. PHIL PRESSEY – Missouri

He might have left school a year early after looking completely inconsistent throughout the season. The talent is there but he makes mistakes that make him seem really young, such as the high number of turnovers and the shot selection. Chad Ford mentioned his special ability to see the floor and his high ceiling as reasons for Pressey to get drafted. If he avoids the tendency to play “hero ball,” he may become a viable player. He will have a chance to prove himself in Boston as the Celtics have signed him. Terms of the contract were not disclosed, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

8. SETH CURRY – Duke

Curry was a talented player at Duke who posted 17.5 points per game while shooting 44 percent behind the mark. The issue with Curry is his athleticism, which leaves a lot to be desired, but that shouldn’t be the end all be all for him. He moves well without the ball and knows how to find some space on the court to launch open three-pointers. You would think a team would take a chance on him.

7. JAMES SOUTHERLAND – Syracuse

The Post Standard reported that the San Antonio Spurs, a standup organization that nearly captured the NBA title, wanted to pick Southerland with the 58th pick in the NBA Draft. The Spurs talked to Southerland and his agent about the possibility of playing overseas for a year before coming back to the States to try to make the team in 2014-15. Southerland declined to do so. Southerland seems perfectly suitable to fit the role of stretch forward in the NBA, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him land a spot on a roster. He will play for both Golden State and Philly’s summer league teams.