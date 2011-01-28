2011 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

Aside from the shoes, the NBA All-Star Game means all-new uniforms for the East and West. And this year, adidas comes correct with some all new threads that completely change the game. Inspired by the glitz and glamour of L.A., the new NBA All-Star jerseys pay homage to Hollywood with bold block typeface inspired by the Hollywood sign, as well as the city skyline embossed in the lettering of the team names. And seeing as how this is the 60th NBA All-Star Game, the uniform features an integrated diamond pattern that stands out under the arena lights, in referenced to the diamond anniversary.
One thing about this year’s jerseys that is different though, is that for the first time ever, the players will have the option to wear either an adidas NBA Revolution 30 jersey or an adidas TECHFIT PowerWeb compression jersey.
According to adidas, the new TECHFIT PowerWeb compression jersey features strategically placed Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) powerbands that align core muscles and boost power to key muscle groups for more efficient movement that increases acceleration and endurance. The compression fit improves movement by preventing opposing players from grabbing loose jersey fabric and slowing them down. It will be interesting to see how many players go this route.
A full range of NBA All-Star apparel from adidas including jerseys, shooting shirts, shorts, pants, track jackets and other collections is available for fans at the NBA Store at Jam Session, retailers across Los Angeles including the adidas Sport Performance Store at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and NBAStore.com.
What do you think?
adidas needs to cut it out with the three stripes on every product.
ooooooh … such sassy jersey poses! Hahahahaha! Hilarious!
D. Rose #1 jersey being showed next to Kobe..As his I.Q. steadily improves, the shift of power does as well. (He’s Lebron at the p.g. spot, and has will to win like Jordan) D Wade has will to win like Jordan too..might be a Chi Town thing..but Lebron in Miami is curbing D Wades will to win like Mike…
@Rell
That’s like telling Nike to take all the Swoosh logos out of their stuff
They should take the logos off for these jerseys. You don’t see the three stripes and the logos on the normal ones. Nike never put their swoosh on the game jerseys either.
Question for Dime or anybody that knows the answer:
Has Nike ever sponsored NBA jerseys? Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think they have. I remember Champion back in the 90’s but thats about it. Nike sold authentic NBA jerseys but I don’t think they’ve ever been a supplier.
Nike has sponsored NBA Jerseys before…. Before reebok took over the lakers, Knicks,Spurs, raps,mavs,blazers, wore and were sponsored by nike……..