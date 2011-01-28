2011 NBA All-Star Game Jerseys

Aside from the shoes, the NBA All-Star Game means all-new uniforms for the East and West. And this year, adidas comes correct with some all new threads that completely change the game. Inspired by the glitz and glamour of L.A., the new NBA All-Star jerseys pay homage to Hollywood with bold block typeface inspired by the Hollywood sign, as well as the city skyline embossed in the lettering of the team names. And seeing as how this is the 60th NBA All-Star Game, the uniform features an integrated diamond pattern that stands out under the arena lights, in referenced to the diamond anniversary.

One thing about this year’s jerseys that is different though, is that for the first time ever, the players will have the option to wear either an adidas NBA Revolution 30 jersey or an adidas TECHFIT PowerWeb compression jersey.

According to adidas, the new TECHFIT PowerWeb compression jersey features strategically placed Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) powerbands that align core muscles and boost power to key muscle groups for more efficient movement that increases acceleration and endurance. The compression fit improves movement by preventing opposing players from grabbing loose jersey fabric and slowing them down. It will be interesting to see how many players go this route.

A full range of NBA All-Star apparel from adidas including jerseys, shooting shirts, shorts, pants, track jackets and other collections is available for fans at the NBA Store at Jam Session, retailers across Los Angeles including the adidas Sport Performance Store at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica and NBAStore.com.

