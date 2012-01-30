5 NBA Teams That Should Trade For Chris Kaman

Well that was quick. How many of you predictedwouldn’t last long in New Orleans after the Clippers packed him up in a box and shipped him out cross country? It’s not that we thought he wouldn’t like it there. He probably loves it, and could’ve taken over‘s resident spot on the roster as the big, wild outdoorsman. But the Hornets are destroying and rebuilding like we’re back in 2001 listening to Stillmatic. Kaman is only 29 and was an All-Star just two seasons ago. But he refused to accept a diminished role. Playing 20 minutes a game in the Bayou wasn’t going to keep him happy. Now, he’ll be someone else’s treasure.

So who wants a 7-0 center who is a career 11.7 points, 8.3 boards a night player? The Spurs, Rockets and Warriors have already either contacted the Hornets or been acknowledged as a team that could be interested. So have the Pacers. But the Hornets â€“ err, the men who currently run the Hornets â€“ have been known to drive a hard bargain, and they want expiring deals, young talent and draft picks. Good luck with that.

How soon will Kaman be swapped? If he agreed to grow out his beard until he found a new home, he could possibly approach James Harden levels. Here are five teams that should make a move for him.

*** *** ***

ATLANTA

I caught up with Joe Johnson last week, and while Al Horford‘s injury caused everyone to sour on the Hawks, he still believes in them. I can’t, at least until they add another low post scorer. They have some bait â€“ Marvin Williams, Zaza Pachulia and Kirk Hinrich â€“ that could serve at least financially (I don’t know anyone that’ll categorize those guys as “young talent”). I don’t believe New Orleans will find any takers given their current price, and once you lower the tab, the Hawks are one of the next teams on the list. They have decent contracts to give away, and could throw in a few first rounders. New Orleans might not be down at first, but even if Kaman is just a rental for a year, the Hawks should go after him.