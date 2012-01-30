5 NBA Teams That Should Trade For Chris Kaman

So who wants a 7-0 center who is a career 11.7 points, 8.3 boards a night player? The Spurs, Rockets and Warriors have already either contacted the Hornets or been acknowledged as a team that could be interested. So have the Pacers. But the Hornets â€“ err, the men who currently run the Hornets â€“ have been known to drive a hard bargain, and they want expiring deals, young talent and draft picks. Good luck with that.
How soon will Kaman be swapped? If he agreed to grow out his beard until he found a new home, he could possibly approach James Harden levels. Here are five teams that should make a move for him.
ATLANTA
I caught up with Joe Johnson last week, and while Al Horford‘s injury caused everyone to sour on the Hawks, he still believes in them. I can’t, at least until they add another low post scorer. They have some bait â€“ Marvin Williams, Zaza Pachulia and Kirk Hinrich â€“ that could serve at least financially (I don’t know anyone that’ll categorize those guys as “young talent”). I don’t believe New Orleans will find any takers given their current price, and once you lower the tab, the Hawks are one of the next teams on the list. They have decent contracts to give away, and could throw in a few first rounders. New Orleans might not be down at first, but even if Kaman is just a rental for a year, the Hawks should go after him.
Memphis. They could use Kaman as a big man for rent this year (as a Z-Bo plug). Same thing with the Sixers and Bucks.
But the Hawks have to make this move. Atlanta would be loaded and versatile up front. It might even help prolong Horford’s career.
Chicago
Chicago could use some help.
Doesn’t Kaman’s contract expire this year??? Hornets are gonna be in full tank mode soon & only have the trade deadline as a threat.
@Lakeshow
Anyway, There is really only a couple teams that should be trying to obtain Kaman.
Anyway, There is really only a couple teams that should be trying to obtain Kaman.
#1 Houston Rockets. He could be the post up guy that McHale was begging for in the begining.
#2 Atlanta – Even when Horford gets back, they would have two bigs that can hit jumpers and open the lane while also being solid defensively. In my NBA 2k12 season, Kaman is actually on Atlanta and it’s working out great for them.
#3 OKC – They need someone who can score points in the paint with their back to the basket while also being a solid defender. Kaman is your man.
#4 Chicago – Well I fully expect Carlos Boozer to be Amnestied at the end of the season, so this is more a move for the future as Chicago will need a post up scorer. But they don’t have anything that New Orleans would want as trade bait.
he fits boston’s mold
The Pistons! Bring Kaman back home to the mitten! Detroit has some young talent, and need help for Monroe up front (cuz, believe me, Ben Wallace ain’t cuttin’ it). He would get an opportunity for big minutes in a contract year on a team that needs his skill set. Too bad Dumars is still patting himself on the back for the AI trade. Oh, wait…
If Kaman wants to chase rings, then wait for the buyout and sign with Miami. They will be scary. But if Kaman wants to give some “up yours” to NBA, then it will be funny to sign with Clippers. But its all depends on how long Kaman can last buyout talks and how long Kaman can keep his current looks
