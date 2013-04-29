An Unexpected Hero Slays The Knicks; Tracy McGrady Finally Makes The Second Round; L.A. Is Embarrassed

The Knicks were unwinding once they got concerned with the refs, but Raymond Felton (27 points, 16 in the third quarter) saved them. He was playing better than he ever has, working Avery Bradley over on threes and drives. He also made a pull-up triple at the quarter buzzer from close to 30 feet, cutting the deficit to just three. If only ‘Melo had brought it like that. He missed 25 shots, two of them in the final minute, and also choked on two free throws with 1:50 left in regulation. … During the first quarter, Steve Novak drilled a transition three-pointer and the Notorious J.V.G. called him “one of the best shooters who has ever lived!” Machine Gun Kelly can definitely stroke it, but he probably wouldn’t make our list of the top five shooters ever (topped by Shooter McGavin). Yet the Notorious J.V.G. wasn’t done. He later said Jason Kidd “doesn’t act emotionally drunk.” … It’s all good though, New York fans. You’re still up 3-1, and if you needed any condolences, have a chat with rapper Joe Budden…
Miami sent the Bucks fishing, completing the sweep with a 88-77 win and getting 30 points from LeBron James. D-Wade didn’t play, and it still didn’t matter. The Heat toyed with Milwaukee, finally finishing them off in the fourth quarter when they got three-point plays from LeBron while the Bucks continually left Ray Allen (16 points) open in the corner. Within minutes, a two-possession game became 86-72. That sound you heard were thousands of remote controls switching channels. James is now 32-7 in first-round games in his career. … Remember Brandon Jennings guaranteeing the Bucks would take this in six? He ended up shooting 17-for-57 from the floor during the series, and went 1-for-7 for three points yesterday. … It’ll be an interesting offseason for Milwaukee. They’re like the new age Atlanta: they’re never getting past the first/second round (no matter WHAT) with their current roster, yet they’re kind of locked into it because they don’t have any better options. No one really wants to play there, they won’t get high draft choices, and all of their best players consistently have one foot out the door. Put it this way, if Brandon Jennings and Monta Ellis (21 points, eight assists) are your two best players, you ain’t winning s—. In a perfect world, Ellis is a great sixth man, and Jennings still needs seasoning if he wants to turn into the 15 a night, gritty, clutch point guard that you can win with. … And since when has Shaq developed a fetish for Chris Andersen? Hopefully the Birdman keeps up this run he’s been on because we need more of this…
Appreciate the Game of Thrones reference!
How good was that episode last night? Show is an addiction
I know! Best show on tv!
will any team want dwight if lakers don’t re-sign him?
Those that have the $$ will be lining up for him. Terrible way for the season to end but I think in the end common sense will win out and he’ll be back in LA. He’s too young, too good, too valuable and too rare to let walk away. This was one of the worst seasons of his career – definitely his worst since he hit his prime – and yet he’s still better than 95 % of the big men out there. I think they’ll keep Howard and figure the rest out later.
dwight howard is a liability on the floor, a distraction off the floor and as immature as any adult can be – I’d take Faried, Kawhi, even Bogut over him. dead ass.
I’m thinking Spurs need to put Leonard on Steph Curry next round – long, big, quick, anything to disrupt that guys mojo because when he gets out of his car he’s yelling “I’m open!”
Not so sure the Heat can get past the Spurs. Spurs would probably be their biggest threat to not repeat – fuck it, we’ll see
No way is leonard fast enough to stay in front of Curry. I really hope the Spurs to put him on Curry for large stretches. Steph will average 40 a game.
Did anybody see Garnet travel like 6 or 7 times on that possession to tie up the game at the end of regulation? He started well inside the three point line and ended up well outside the three point line, all without dribbling and with three refs starting right at him. NBA – Where Rigged Happens
NOOO you gotta put a spoiler alert in there for GoT
Damn! Had the piece edited. People just got a little too exited to throw that one in there