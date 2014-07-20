Andre Drummond Is Better At Basketball Than Bowling

#Video #Instagram
07.20.14 4 years ago

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid has been making waves on social media of late with a cavalcade of clever posts that have some calling him the league’s preeminent internet follow. The Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond, though, clearly isn’t quite ready relinquish that title. The 20 year-old star took to Vine earlier today to showcase his hoops abilities while utilizing a bowling ball.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Well, perhaps “showcase” was the wrong term.

At least Drummond’s shot-blocking prowess translates to another kind of hardwood. Though given his near historic woes from the free throw line in his short NBA career, we’re just he didn’t head to the charity stripe at the bowling alley.

(Vine via Andre Drummond)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Instagram
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDDETROIT PISTONSinstagramvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP