Andre Drummond Is Better At Basketball Than Bowling

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Joel Embiid has been making waves on social media of late with a cavalcade of clever posts that have some calling him the league’s preeminent internet follow. The Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond, though, clearly isn’t quite ready relinquish that title. The 20 year-old star took to Vine earlier today to showcase his hoops abilities while utilizing a bowling ball.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Well, perhaps “showcase” was the wrong term.

At least Drummond’s shot-blocking prowess translates to another kind of hardwood. Though given his near historic woes from the free throw line in his short NBA career, we’re just he didn’t head to the charity stripe at the bowling alley.

(Vine via Andre Drummond)

