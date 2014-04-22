Arkansas Introduces New Basketball Uniforms

As part of a new brand identity partnership with Nike, Arkansas has unveiled their updated basketball uniforms for next season. Thankfully, the primary Hog logo will not change, but the secondary logo and typography will receive some refined updates on an intimidating, forward-facing Razorback.

The changes will also feature custom wordmarks and numeral set, as well as different primary and secondary color palettes. All 19 of the school’s sports teams will sport consistent colors, logos, lettering and numerals.

For immediate purchases and pre-sales, head to nike.com, Hog Heaven and Hibbett Sports. As for retail outlets that typical sell Arkansas merchandise, the new digs will be available there by the end of April. Stay tuned for updates and check out more images below.

[RELATED: Illinois introduces new basketball uniforms]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.