Arkansas Introduces New Basketball Uniforms

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
04.22.14 4 years ago

As part of a new brand identity partnership with Nike, Arkansas has unveiled their updated basketball uniforms for next season. Thankfully, the primary Hog logo will not change, but the secondary logo and typography will receive some refined updates on an intimidating, forward-facing Razorback.

The changes will also feature custom wordmarks and numeral set, as well as different primary and secondary color palettes. All 19 of the school’s sports teams will sport consistent colors, logos, lettering and numerals.

For immediate purchases and pre-sales, head to nike.com, Hog Heaven and Hibbett Sports. As for retail outlets that typical sell Arkansas merchandise, the new digs will be available there by the end of April. Stay tuned for updates and check out more images below.

[RELATED: Illinois introduces new basketball uniforms]

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSARKANSASNIKENike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP