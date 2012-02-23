Boston Adds An All-Star, Loses A Game; Linsanity & Carmelo Get On The Same Page

For about two hours yesterday, the Boston Celtics had us double-checking our calendars and second-guessing our travel plans, because they made it look like All-Star Weekend had started on a Wednesday. The C’s played like they were already on vacation in Oklahoma City (which should have been their first hint that it wasn’t a vacation), falling behind big early and never catching up to the Thunder … Russell Westbrook (31 pts) used his arsenal of drives and mid-range pull-ups to help put OKC ahead by 14 going into the fourth quarter before the Celtics finally woke up. Paul Pierce (23 pts, 8 asts) and Ray Allen (21 pts, 7 asts) got on a roll, and a pair of techs by Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka helped, but the real key for the Celtics was remembering how to play defense. Avery Bradley was a pure pest on the perimeter â€“ a couple of times he found himself on an island against Kevin Durant and forced KD to give the ball up. (By the way, LeBron would have gotten KILLED by his critics if he had a 6-2 guy in a post-up situation didn’t capitalize, and LBJ is shorter than Durant) … Boston cut the lead down to six with 3:30 remaining, but some backbreaking turnovers and clutch shots by Durant (28 pts, 9-22 FG) ultimately ended comeback bid … Before the game, Rajon Rondo â€“ still sitting out his league suspension â€“ was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team to replaced injured Joe Johnson. Rondo has been nice this year, averaging 14.8 points and 9.5 dimes, but seriously, what does Josh Smith have to do to get his first All-Star nod? … Kobe Bryant learned a long time ago that he can’t please everybody, and last night was a classic example. In a game where he did everything that every armchair Lakers coach wants him to do â€“ i.e., giving the ball up to Pau Gasol and Andrew Bynum â€“ Kobe still put himself in position to get a lot of flak because he bricked some crucial free throws in the final seconds that allowed the Mavericks to almost steal a win … With 1:30 to go, L.A. had a three-point lead and the ball. That’s the time when everybody expects Kobe to block out the rest of the world and go for his, but he tossed some pretty lobs to Gasol and Bynum on back-to-back possessions to give the Lakers a sizable cushion. But just when the Mavs fans were filing out of the arena and the game seemed over, L.A. went cold at the free-throw line. Kobe, Matt Barnes and Gasol combined to miss six freebies in a row, and suddenly the Mavs were only down two with 27 seconds left. (Can’t really blame Gasol for his misses, though, since he’d just gotten destroyed by an MMA-style forearm to the neck from Brendan Haywood.) But thanks to a huge offensive board by Barnes and an airball by Jason Terry, the Lakers hung on for the win. And when it was over, all Lisa Salters could ask Kobe about were those free throws … The first half was kind of surreal, as Vince Carter dropped 18 points on an array of deep jumpers and Vin-tage moves to the cup. (What’s that? Corny NBA puns are the sole property of Jeremy Lin? Sorry.) But VC only scored two points after halftime … The highlight of the night, though, happened in the third quarter. Kobe (15 pts, 4-15 FG, 7 TO) had Jason Kidd in his hip pocket at the top of the key, spun left and took a football hit from Haywood before throwing in a no-look, over-the-shoulder banker … There’s something hilariously ironic about Mike Breen praising Jason Kidd for being one of the smartest, most crafty players of all time, and having his soliloquy interrupted by Metta World Peace barreling through the lane like a bull in a red carpet outlet shop … T.O. was at the game. And he got more playing time than Luke Walton … Keep reading to hear how the Knicks worked things out …
Wow Dime, your constant pushing of LeBron James has made me realize how wrong I was in disliking him! Not only do I have to appreciate his basketball skills, but I also have to love him!
You’ve convinced me. LeBron James is not only a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player. He’s also my favorite human being in the world. IN ALL OF HUMAN HISTORY.
Vin-tage Wince. Half-man half-amazing for half a game. Typical.
Dime, Lebron’s not even playing and you guys are defending him out of nowhere, out of nowhere,pathetic.
until the time comes Kevin Durant decides to ditch the Thunder on national TV, Durant is much more forgivable than LBJ, fact.
i finshed 62nd in that draft thing dime posted yesterday. i was having second thoughts about adding roy hibbert and jrue holiday to the team i put together…and i should’ve acted on those thoughts. had they had better games i would’ve finished top 10.
How is it possible to get double digit fouls in one game? DIME, please explain. Sixers, Nuggets are reeling. Even at full strength, I’m still not convinced they can get out of the first round. Denver isn’t a good defensive team and Philly has no go-to guy in the clutch. Beasley, I wonder what’s going through his head right now. From go-to scorer to 7th man. On the bright side, his team is winning. I read that the Lakers are interested in him.
Good convincing win by the Knicks. If they didn’t blow out ATL, I mightve worried a little. Can’t wait to see that game against the heat. And I hope that Rubio’s just suffering from fatigue. Kid’s been in a funk ever since he got a haircut.
And whoever spewed that BS about Lebron being better than Bird is on some heavy trip. Lebron is averaging 27/7/7 for his career. Bird averaged 24/10/6. He averaged 10 boards on a team that had Parish and McHale. And I won’t even post their shooting stats cause everyone knows who the better shooter is. And how many championships has Lebron won again? Yeah that’s what I thought. The only area where Lebron is better than Bird is dunking and choking in the clutch. And 1-on-1? In their primes? No, don’t even go there.
this video is fine on mute…i haven’t heard how da song sounds anyway myself. da video has a lot of DIMEs.
[www.youtube.com]
snoop dogg….u at it again.
well, durant is taller than lbj, but lbj is built like a train! And durant is probably lighter than that 6-2 guy. Lakers won, that is all i care. I agree, rubio is bit down. But he’ll bounce back.
Beautiful win by LA lol…ok, maybe not. The hilight of the game was actually when Carlisle put Vince back in at crunchtime and Kobe couldn’t stop laughin…Raptor fans know why.
@ Dime – “By the way, LeBron would have gotten KILLED by his critics if he had a 6-2 guy in a post-up situation didn’t capitalize, and LBJ is shorter than Durant”
Cuz postin up is about height? Let’s ignore the 70 lbs LBJ has on Durant. ANY player who’s 6’5 200 lbs or more who has the ball in the post against the 6’2 180 lb Avery Bradley would hear about it if they didn’t beast him…not just Lebron.
Congrats TWolves on goin into the all-star break at 17-17…Remember when you fired Dwayne Casey at 20-20 in 06/07? Jackasses…
Should be a Laker Hater free thursday..
ps. Lamar Odom – DNP-Personal reasons??? Man, I hate the Mavs, but you OFFICIALLY embarrassin now…
@4m i cant stand the miami heat all except d-wade mainly beacause of the rivalry with the knicks and you made some good points but lebron is a way better ball handler and defender than bird..now larry was a far better rebounder but there’s no way a guy with his game and speed would be able to play the 3 today..and 1 on 1 i think lebron has a far better chance to stop bird than bird will ever to stop lebron thats funny even just trying to imagine…but anyway f the heat & all of boston…go knicks
Whoa! Stop insultin Larry by comparin Lebron to him. Larry NEVER disappeared in 2 FINALS then jumped on a team with the comp to try to make it easier on himself. Had to go thru Hall of Famers every year to get his chips. Until Lebron wins, this shit needs to stop.
And Stern’s a clown. How you award a dude who’s team’s lost 8 of 9 games(1 win vs DRose-less Bulls), then got suspended for 2 games, and averages more turnovers than Jeremy Lin with an all-star spot when J-Smoove been rollin hard with 18pts, 10 rbs, 5 ast, 2 stls, 2.5 blks n 40% from 3 in Feb.
A Hawk(19-13) goes out n they replace him with a 15-16 Celtic…That’s some bull
Im not a fan of Lebron or Bird but Lebron would kill Bird in one on one match-up, but unfortunately, the proper game of basketball is 5 on 5, that’s the beauty of team sports.
@KDizzle
agreed with everything you said
btw Kobe was on Beta mode today, not Alpha….somehow. Saving energy for the All-Star perhaps
Big Trouble In Little China, my ass!
[i.imgur.com]
Too many finishers in the east squad already so commish decided to add in another passer instead.
1-on-1 is a different game than a real basketball game. Wall’s gonna kill Stockton 1-on-1, Wade’s gonna kill Magic in a game of 1-on-1, but is he better than Magic? You can say that it depends on your point of view. I happen to rank players according to how they play the game of basketball, not just 1-on-1. One-on-one match-ups will always be hypothetical cause we’ve never seen any of these players play 1-on-1 competitively. So yeah, Bird>Lebron.
Rubio is fine, he is just playing with 14 guys that cant hit an open jump shot. Imagine being rubio surveying the floor for the hot hand when the team is shooting 35%
I am a very big Larry Bird fan. I grew up a fan of Boston and only became a Jazz fan when the Big 3 were no longer wearing the Celtic uniform.
Larry is way better than what LeBron James will ever be as a basketball player and probably as a human being. Basketball IQ is also a no-brainer. He might even be able beat LeBron one-on-one.
But here is the thing. What if both Larry and LeBron switched places?
Can LeBron lead Boston to more than three championships if he was part of the Danny Ainge, Dennis Johnson, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish starting unit?
Can Larry lead Cleveland to a championship with him in the starting unit together with Mo Williams, Delonte West, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, and Anderson Verajao?
Intriguing, right?
Who is this Ayon guy on New Orleans?? I was looking at the boxscore and saw he grabbed 17 boards. Yet there was no mention in Smack…. but Lebron got a shout out without playing. Nice. 17 boards deserves a mention.
Agree with KDiz. Rondo over Josh Smith is crazy. Smith is going to all-star weekend to slam as many groupies as he can. Not exactly vengeance, but it’ll help him get over it.
To respond to alf’s scenario… if Lebron could lead that team to a Finals, i’m confident Larry could. The thing is Larry wouldn’t have bolted on them at the end of a contract because he hated guys on other teams and wanted nothing to do with them.
Who came up with the Larry and Lebron comparisons? those guys are absolute polar opposites. Bron is a child who gets buy on his amazing athletic ability and natural talent, Bird was a man who won chips because he has watermelon sized balls and a perfect jump shot. Bird looked at Magic and thought “i hate him, i want to beat his ass” Bron looked at Wade and thought “lets fuck”
S/O to Josh Smith, don’t know what he has to do to make an ASG. Must not be well liked by the suits.
I agree with Dime!
Kevin Durant should be ASHAMED of himself for not being able to take advantage of a smaller defender.
its what KILLED the Thunder against the Mavs in the playoffs last year.
remember, in the 4th quarter, he was being defended by a THIRTY EIGHT YEAR OLD POINT GUARD, whom was also 6 inches smaller.
I like Kevin Durant….but come on yall, a 2-time 6’10 23yr old scoring champion should NOT be able to be defended by 38yr old 6’4 Jason Kidd.
face facts…dude has to toughen up and strengthen his offensive game.
It is not the first time that KD was not able to pound the ball against a smaller dude. its happened more times than i got fingers and toes. he will get a pass cuz does is not his game and he is well liked.
Awesome games last night all went down the wire. Switching between Jazz- Wolves and Houston – Philly. And then Lakers- Mavs and Clips – Nuggets after. No mention that Big Al hit a tough jumper before Ridnour eventually won it. I do not know what swrong with Philly but this funk aint helping, i just dont think they are legit.
When did the Knicks get a defensive clamp? Was it on sale at Home depot?
First off @LMNOP – Still laffingmyassoff at that one…Bird vs Bron I take Lebron 1-on-1 but Bird ALL DAY in a team concept…you saying a 6’9″, non-athletic, slow, white-guy who would drop buckets on the G.O.A.T. AND The Human Highlight Film as well as Worthy, and anyone else on the court couldn’t drop them on Bron as well? I won’t compare the i.q. part because it is common knowledge that African-American athletes are not given as much credit for their sport specific i.q.’s…shyt Dennis Rodman was one of THE smartest basketball players ever…I happen to think Lebron is a pretty smart ball player…But give me Larry-Legend…
“When did the Knicks get a defensive clamp? Was it on sale at Home depot?”
haha. guess what, i’ve been saying it all year because i’ve watched 95% of their games cuz i get the MSG network. i have simmered down on mentioning it because when i do i get called an idiot and guys always claiming “shutup beiber this season is whacky.”
i just don’t want confrontation, so i just watch their defense and smile instead. there was once a time tho i said everytime i hear a professional sportstalker on tv compliment their defense i’ll post it on dime. i’ve heard everyone under the sun say it too from mike breen, to jon barry to hubie brown.
whatever tho. i’m happy SOMEONE ELSE said it in dime. cuz maybe me just saying it, no one will wanna give the knicks credit because they hate the messenger…me.
Why is it so hard to believe LeBron could kill ANYONE 1on1? The guy is one of the most athletic people to play the game, ever. Probably isn’t a guy with his strength, size and speed in one package. It’s not like the guy has no basketball skills either, he can dribble like a point guard, is a decent shooter and a pretty solid defender. On any given day, he could beat ANYONE…
I’m beating a dead horse, but Josh Smith should be going to the allstar game. Rondo deservedly was suppose to stay at home. Stern fucked up AGAIN, seems like a common theme for him lately. Shit, Jose Cauldron’s numbers are on par with Rondo’s, and he can actually shoot a free throw, not to mention having an amazing assist/turnover ratio. Shit Stern would have been more right if he moved the Rockets over to the East for a few days and put Kyle Lowry in the game, he’s been playing out his mind…
I hate watching Dallas games. They are just a huge let down, every time I’ve watched them they’ve ended up playing like seductive shit, just a huge cock tease this year. Lamar Odom is a bitch.
Not to start the whole Kobe thing up again, but last night, did anyone notice that 80% of his passes were shots that were either airballed, or slightly modified at the last second? There’s the key to getting Kobe to pass, be approx 6-18″ from the rim.
I also noticed Bynum getting the ball in the post, on isolation against Jason Kidd. He passed the ball out to Fisher (who actually made the shot) instead of going up hard against a guy who he is 8″ and 100lbs heavier than…
I hate watching Paul Pierce play. He might be my most hated player to watch now. The guy’s defense now consists of falling over when a guy looks at him, and his offense is the same weak pull up jumper that some how keeps going in. Why are defenders playing PP like he is going to step by them and dunk on them? The guy can ONLY SHOOT JUMPERS! Guard him for that!
About the knicks playing defense…that is the result of Linsanity. The entire team is energized, because there is a guy there who PASSES THE BALL. The players are all the same, they still really aren’t that good, but they are trying their asses off. It’s amazing how a “superstar” on the team who is completely selfish and freezing out the other teammates can kill the mentality of the team, isn’t it?
I could bash the Lakers, but I have to go to work. The only reason I am here is because Bird would KILL Lebron 1 on 1.
to all the lakers peoples here..am i the only one who misses josh mcroberts?
you’d have to be dating Lebron to say some stupid shit like that
If they wanted Rondo in the game then he should have replaced Paul Pierce.
Should have been Hawk for a Hawk, Smoove instead of JJ!
That is WEAK
hahahahahahahhaa @ ALL OF A SUDDEN someone wanting to give credit to knicks defense because of lin. fuck outta here. they been good on DEF all year. cut that fucking noise about lin being the sole reason they improved their def from yrs prior. that is such a fucking cop out, cuz there’s been such backlash of accepting the knicks improved def all year cuz
1…they hate me
2…they love to hate on carmelo
3…they love to hate on ny
4….they all want to shit on the franchis and their signings, players etc.
now, that their defense is becoming more noticed, guys will look for any reason NOW to be like .. “oh yea, ok ok i see the knicks def is good , cuz of lin, who only became lin 2 weeks ago, but the knicks weren’t playing D before” .
you haters are LATE TO THE PARTY. so hilarious. i can’t believe i heard this “knicks are better on def now” from the biggest knicks hater on the internet. that just ruined my day. i’d rather he continue hating.
i think david stern believes the hawks were planning a conspiracy.
joe johnson and the rest of the hawks felt really bad for josh smith. joe johnson gets hurt, and is milking his injury. the thinking was, if someone from the east gets hurt, stern will have to replace the spot with josh smith right? stern was on to them and said, “there’s no screwing with me. you wanna be ‘hurt’, well i’ll just take someone from the celtics atlaanntaaa.”
stern is a business man. the hawks can;’t fool him. i remember in middle school, on my 8th grade basketball team, the star player got hacked, fell to the floor on the foul and after he hit his freethrows, asked the coach to take him out cuz he was hurt. he ended up telling us he faked his injury to get someone who relatively gets no burn to go in the game.
i bet joe johnson was being extra hurt in hopes stern would replace his spot with who many feel “was the biggest snub this season” and that plan backfired.
me personally, i like rondo ahead of smith. so i’m happy with the selection. if joe johnson was doing this behind closed doors, he’s a great teammate.
If I was dropping cash down, I’d take Bird over Lebron in a game of 1-on-1. Sure, Lebron is athletically gifted as previously mentioned, but Bird was a better basketball player in general. Unlike most people in here (I’m suspecting), I was actually alive during the Bird era, so I’m able to speak on his talent level.
Who was saying the knicks defense is good? It’s still fundamentally flawed, mostly because their coach isn’t very good at implementing defensive schemes.
Coaches like Thibs and Rivers are amazing at taking players and making a defensive scheme that fits their abilities and maximizing the potential of everyone involved. Dantoni just ain’t good in that way, he throws together a defense that you would normally see in a high school team and hopes the fact that his players are top level professionals will hide it’s deficiencies.
The knicks’ defense has NOT been good all year, and any idiot saying it was should just quit watching basketball and quit commenting on a basketball site. Their defense was horrible, maybe the worst in league next to Washington’s. Make no mistake either, it is NOT good right now, this whole “Linsanity” thing has energized the entire city, and even parts of the country (and even China). The hype around the knicks right now is fueling their play, and it’s probably a short term thing. The knicks will be back to playing shitty defense and losing games as soon as the hype dies down (assuming there isn’t some trades or deaths to change the base team chemistry).
that’s your opinion..and i respect that.
@ JAY
I have only watched the Hornets a couple of times this season. The first was when they played the Sixers.
I still remember a moment there in the third quarter when Ayon was waving his hands out on a break and ahead of everyone. But then Jarrett Jack, with the ball, chose not to pass and drove court-to-court. That was when I told myself that what just happened was the very definition of “zero trust”.
People can correct me if I am wrong but I think I heard the announcers say then that he is Mexican and a star in his country.
I don’t why everybody actin like Philly just happened to start suckin randomly.
With Spencer Hawes: 11-2
Without Spencer Hawes: 9-12
And now Elton Brand out too…Not too complicated to figure out
@ beibs – I don’t know what happened with McRoberts. Dude hasn’t scored in 10 games and played 11 SECONDS last night. Started the first 4 games, averaged 6 boards, then poof! Buried on the bench with Walton…
yea the effect of linsanity and winning will def make guys wanna bust ass and take a bit more pride than years past. chandler has been huge tho. having him as a respected vet directing everything back there, cleaning up mistakes can’t be understated.
the Knicks scheme is still pretty bad tho. they dont do much to mask the melo/amare deficiencies(at least not like the bulls do with boozer). their rotations are really hard to watch on the perimeter. that switching everything is gonna catch up with them soon…. and by soon, I mean probably tonight
lol- all that is known about ayon is that will ferrel said “he’s 6’10” from mexico and doesn’t speak a lick of english, but we still love him!”
@alf
I just checked his bio… you are right. He is Mexican. It says he signed to play at San Jose St but chose to play in the pro Mexican league instead. Once he was inserted into the starting lineup the team won 2 straight championships. In the 2nd championship he had 24pts, and 20rbs in the final game. Not too shabby.
He’s averaging 10 & 10, while shooting over 60% from the field in his last 6 games… and the Hornets are 4-2 in that same span.
Considering that they only have 2 wins outside of that stretch, it doesn’t seem like a coincidence.
While DIME is busy removing Lebron’s pubes from their teeth, there’s some players who actually deserve a mention. Big up to Gustavo.
Gonna keep an eye on this dude. Judging strictly by the numbers, he’s a problem on the offensive boards.
I found some buried treasure the other day — a Sports Illustrated from 1991 that included a story on the sorry state of the Nets (Kenny Anderson’s rookie year), a preview of what the 92 Olympic team would be if they were still using all college players (Walt Williams at PG!), and a profile on USC’s Harold Miner.
Reading the Miner story today, it’s odd how nobody caught on that dude clearly had either OCD or whatever it is that Monk has. The writer was detailing how Miner had a thing about rubbing his nose on things (doors, tables, people), how he’d randomly do spin moves while he walked, etc., and that when he tried to stop doing that stuff it gave him headaches.
Back then it was just “He’s quirky.” Kinda fascinating to read with 20 years hindsight.
One on one is a playground game, not a sport. Lebron might beat Bird but only cause games come natural to children, Larry was a man, the man, and is by far the better basketball player as evidenced by his rings and the competition he beat to get them. Maybe LBJ is growing up this year and he’ll put his mad skills to use and win something insdead of choking like he did last year. When he and Wade did their coughing act for Dirk they were really just getting ready to choke themselves. Douchebags. Dirk choked in ’06 against Wade, so it was great to see him turn the tides.
i’m pretty sure after the knicks lost to the nets, guys were saving their shit-talk til after the results of the heat-knicks game come in. just watch the difference in the comments from smack after the nets loss, compared to what it would look like tonight from the haters. just watch. they know they would look dumb had they spewed all their shit after a nj loss and ny came out thursday and won. they know they would look real bad.
@AB
STeve Smith made mention of the “nose rubbing” thing from Minor on NBAtv’s open court show.
They showed the video of him rubbing his nose on the ball before he shot a ft.
The thing I always say about Minor is that he was before his time. He had a very good handle and crazy athletic ability with a decent shot. He basically was DWade, before DWade. But he came at a time when tweener 2guards weren’t popular and the rules didn’t help him out. Put him in todays NBA where you cant touch guys on the perimeter and watch him go balls deep.
@the Larry vs LBJ convo
It’s already been well written by other posters as to why Bird is better so i don’t have to go there. But what is this shyt i keep reading about Lebron being a better one on one player?
@Control, you even wrote that Lebron can dribble like a PG!!!!? wtf? No he can not. one of the weakest parts of Lebrons game IS HIS HANDLE. He has sufficient dribbling ability. Meaning he can dribble well enough to not lose the ball against pressure. And like Magic (who also wasn’t much a dribbler) he is smart enough to turn his back to smaller guys instead of trying to shake them.
Lebron in a one on one game will get shytted on by Larry Bird. Why? You guys are aware that Larry is an 1st team all-defender right? Or were you too blinded by his skin complextion to watch his defensive ability. Larry could guard Lebron well enough (not shut him down) to make him miss. ON the flip side, Lebron has no chance at guarding Bird. One on one, two on two, 5 on 5, or however you want to break it down, Larry would rape LBJ offensively. There is a reason Larry was a 50-40-90 shooter playing against some very tough defenses in his era.
And for those of you like Austin, who is going to claim its some lame Nostalgia effect as why people think Bird/Magic/Mike are better. That doesn’t apply. That applied to guys of the 50’s/60’s because there isn’t game film to watch on them. But thanks to youtube and the internet, there are TONS AND TONS of Magic/Bird/MJ games to watch online. You can even watch them side by side with Lebrons/Kobes games. I hate that lame a$$ argument. It holds no merit.
Chi… right on the money about Minor and Wade. I’m stealing that point and using it this weekend with the boys.
And dudes saying Lebron is a better one-on-one player have no idea. He could definitely beat Bird one-on-one, just like a lawyer beat MJ one time… but he’s not a better one-on-one player. Bird was one of the game’s best trashtalkers and strongest minded players EVER. Lebron would already have lost during the first check.
Larry: “How your girlfriend Dwayne?” *check ball*
Lebron: “Fuck you.”
Larry: “No, that’s Chris’ job…. check it up.”
*23-footer*
*swish*
Larry: “I see you brought an entourage. How cute. Do you ever leave home without company?” *check ball*
Lebron: *silence*
Larry: “Wow… that was easy. You players today are too soft. And you’re supposed to be the guy who people say is better than Kobe?? Haha! Kobe would kill you…. check it up.”
*25-footer*
*swish*
Still LMFAO at LMNOP # 17 – Love the comparison!
Why would Bron guard Lin with Melo on the floor? Reminds me of the Boston series when they did that to Rondo but then other players went off (Wade was MVP of that series for jacking Rondo’s elbow – I know not on purpose).
When you get out of what you do to focus on what they do, I think it’ll throw them off. Will like to see the Amare/bosh matchup, can Amare at least play decent D?
Nice nightcap as well, good day for ball!
^^^^^ and then Brons people would confiscate any footage of the game and deny it ever happened.
LMAO@Jay
Bird: Hey Lebron, I got my boy Delonte West coming, you think your Mom wants to Join in and make this a 2 on 2?
Bron:
20f fadeawy….swish
Bron:
Bird: Hey Bron, it’s time to come on home man. That headband ain’t going back any further.
Pump fake easy lay in for Bird.
I don’t know why people are even comparing LeBron and Bird, but why is it so unrealistic to think that a guy who is more physically superior than anyone who has played the game to date, and actually has decent skills to go with it, could beat other guys 1on1? Maybe if Bird and LeBron played 10 matches, it would be 6-4 (either way), but people are talking like it would be 10-0 or something…or like it would be Bird 100% of the time. At the level these guys are at, anyone has a chance to win…
If LeBron’s handles are the weakest part of his game, then he’s looking pretty good, because guy has better handles than nearly anyone in the nba over 6’6. I don’t think there are 5 guys who are “big” who can handle the ball better than him. How much are people dribbling the ball in 1on1 anyways? On average, maybe 4-5 steps?
From my experiences playing 1on1, over 800 games, against people of all sizes and skill levels, and from watching dozens of 1on1 tournaments, etc, I know for a fact that physical ability means SOOOO much more in a 1on1 environment than anything else. We are talking about a match that is only 10-30 minutes long, so a guy can go FULL out. I’m not saying that skill means nothing by any means, just that being stronger, faster AND bigger than your opponent carries a much bigger weight than it does in 5on5. I’ve beat guys who were much more skilled than me, just because I was bigger, stronger and faster than them. Who in the nba, past or present, is bigger, stronger and faster than LeBron?
It’s all mind over matter…or to quote Homer…
What is mind? No matter.
What is matter? Nevermind.
Bird wins in the mental department all day.