Carlos Boozer Destroys Boston; Chris Paul Is Mr. Clutch

With Linsanity temporarily suspended, a nation turned its eyes to the next best thing: Bulls-Celtics. Paul Pierce came out on fire, knocking down his first three shots in Chicago, but it was Luol Deng (23 points, 10 assists) who capped the night for the Bulls’ 89-80 victory. He dropped 14 in the fourth quarter, with a huge three from the left corner (one of his six threes) to go up nine in the final minute. Since we brought it up, don’t overlook who fed him on that three â€” 10-day contract signee Mike James, who’s now with his 10th team (and also looks like Jason Weaver‘s father)… The common thinking is the Bulls will be as good as Carlos Boozer allows them with his post play. Thursday he went for 23 points, 15 rebounds and five dimes. Great stuff, but you didn’t think we weren’t going to mention him blowing a gimme fast-break layup in the third, right? Kevin Garnett then matched Boozer with his own case of the “shorties” (that’s Reggie Miller‘s term) on a tomahawk dunk attempt a touch later … Joakim Noah‘s always going to rub some people the wrong way, but what about his pistols dance? He broke it out after a jumper in the third … You can’t blame All-Star snub Rajon Rondo (17 points, eight assists, seven boards), who followed up 32, 15 and 10 on Sunday against Chicago in Boston and 35 against Detroit on Wednesday with another big performance … Did the lights go down on either team’s chances this season in the Pacers’ 93-88 win over New Jersey? Nah, but the Fieldhouse in Indy’s lights did go out for a few seconds in the second quarter. Can’t blame DeShawn Stevenson‘s trey that missed by three feet a possession later on the outage, though … Danny Granger (game-high 32 points) gave Johan Petro a nasty facial (plus the foul) off a curl to the hoop in the third quarter. Kris Humphries (24 points on 11-of-14 shooting, with 10 boards) caught Granger the next time down the floor, though. The former Mr. Kardashian beat Tyler Hansbrough off a quick baseline step and did a chin-up on the rim over a helping Granger … It hasn’t been the best week to be Dahntay Jones of Indiana. First he got smashed on by Alonzo Gee on Wednesday with two hands. Thursday, he had his breakaway layup in the third quarter’s final seconds destroyed (clean) by a trailing Humphries … Speaking of the Knicks was Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim on ESPN’s “Outside The Lines” on Thursday. The third-winningest Division I men’s coach says the notion ‘Melo can’t play with Jeremy Lin is “the most ridiculous thing that I’ve ever heard.” … Keep reading to hear how clutch Chris Paul is …
Today, I predict we are going to get 64 comments!
I like Barkley’s squad, just because Wall will have a huge chip on his shoulder to destroy Rubio and take over this game.
Come on home Carlos Boozer….come on home
They got his a$$ worse than they got Lebron.
Barkley said “He better not go home and take a shower, or he’s gonna need a plumber”
hahahaha, i gotta say, i was totally against Shaq joining the TnT crew. But he has been a pretty good and honest analyst and has brought a funnier side of Charles Barkley out. I don’t know how long this is gonna last though. Shaq has already walked around in his underwear, had a giant tree pushed on him, danced like a fool several times, jumped off a trampoline to dunk, and has (along with Kenny Smith) pulled a Mitt Romney by throwing their money around on national t.v. by making $1000 bets/dares n’shyt like the rest of the world ain’t out her struggling.
you mean like the time that lil pretty ricky went into washington and made Wall look like a bitch? the kid that was too slow, too soft, all hype to guard the wall’s of the nba?
I promise you this… Jeremy Lin will be MVP of the game.
dime, please don’t reference that Jersey Shore crap anymore. I’m ashamed I even know who The Situation is, but that’s only b/c I saw the Trump Roast.
john wall has plenty of chips to dust off… even just looking at that rook/soph roster…
everytime i see kyrie irving in print, i think about that supid commercial…. ‘i think we found kyrie irving…’
what’s the prognosis on LMA? i mean, golly that team needs their all star…
deng is playing out of his mind… i wonder if he hypnotize himself before games into thinking he’s derek rose…
anyone knows if rip is coming back anytime soon?
I thought the Clips-Blazers game was a done deal so i turned it off, shame on me. Yeah when Batum/ Blazers were clicking I mailed it in, cant believe i wasted a perfectly good come from behind win. aaargh.
JR SMITH to the Knicks.
Re: Rookie/Soph game
The setting is right up Wall’s alley… a streetball exhibition game. And if the order of picks is any indication, he’ll be a terrific SIXTH MAN. I find it a bit funny that 4 guards were taken before John Wall. What a waste of a lengthened summer… shame on him.
Shaq’s team has more playmakers than Barkley’s squad, so I’m going with Shaq’s squad. He’s got 2 of the best young guards at running the P&R. In a setting like this where no plays will be called that’s a luxury. Shaq should sit in a Lazy Boy chair on the sidelines. That would be hilarious.
If Mike James is Jason Weaver’s father then Andrew Bynum must be his son too.
And is Dime finally done complaining about Luol Deng making the all-star team over Josh Smith? What’s done is done y’all. Let it go.
I’m predicting John Wall is going to get a triple-double in the rookie/sophomore game. 10 points, 15 turnovers and 12 dougies.
^ LMAO
More dougies than points. Hilarious.
you mean 10 missed shots, 15 turnovers, and 12 dougies…
i hope all the rook/soph players who are on teams looking to make a run at the playoffs will get more rest than pt… leave it up for john wall and kemba to tear it up…
big island…didn’t i say chuckster would pick the better team? that allen iverson example you spoke of was irrelevant. i don’t trust shaq’s judgment all the way right now.
like i keep preaching i welcome melo back into the lin world, lin is also confused as to why ppl are questioning the melo-yellow combo. thx for indirectly having my back jeremy.
and prediction complete. jr smith to the knicks…feels good.
after seeing what playing in NY is doing for Lin, why wouldn’t JR go there?! could increase his value like crazy
boozer looks like he wants to be riding next to don johnson in a ferrari in that photo
i got ripped when i made the early say that the knicks are playing much better defense.
i dunno y i keep hearing these guys on sportscenter and the sportsworld in general say it too.
maybe they should lose their jobs……according to the guys who comment on this website.
Shaq is going to have to play 5 guards at some point in the game. DMC is going to come along like pac-man after those damn ghosts and gobble them all up leaving Wall and Irving lanes to the hole.
I got Shaq in a blowout
noticing alot more missed dunks, layups and short jimmy’s. only a month and a half in and this schedule and lack of training camp is showing. injuries too. guys turn into charles smith in the fourth q.
not really any post lockout vin bakers or Shawn kemps. maybe Felton is the closest. I know he is a chub normally but he was in alot better shape in ny
suddenly the Knicks are looking deep?! wtf. jorts and boom coming back along with melo. flippin the script.
silky
That isn’t really Raymond Felton, it’s actually Milt Palacio, who is completely OUT of the closet, which is why he was blacklisted. He traded lives with Felton, sort of like in the movie “Gattaca”. True story.
I’m taking Shaq’s team. In a real life game, maybe Barkley’s chances would improve, but no way in hell does that team win in a flop around thing like this game.
Between everyone bashing Boozer’s hair (Shaq asking if he had a deal with Sharpie) and picking on Chuck (that Precious pic was funny), I completely forgot how awful the game was.
Now lets see if Booz can do it in the playoffs..
Dude always pull a vanishing act.. If he could avg 15&10 last year in the playoffs they wouldve been in the Finals..
haha @control
You gotta go with Shaq’s team in the younguns game… Rubio and Griffin on the same team in a game with less defense than a baby in a boxing match! I’m predicting some white chocolate off the elbow style magic from Rubio and Blake probably wouldn’t ruin it either.
errmmm yeah, so the Knicks are getting JR Smith… if this was before the Linsanity started, i would be bashing my skull up against a brick wall right now, but now, with an actual point guard running things, it could be good.
i didn’t say who would win, i just said barkley would pick better players. and big island, blake and rubio still doesn’t outweigh the names on barkley’s list.
The Rising Stars game is gonna come down to which team cares the most and is the least hungover. Find the roster with the least fewest late-night gremlins and that’s the favorite.
Deng needed a game like that last night, if nothing else for the casual/non-League Pass fans who were like “Huh?” when Deng made the All-Star team and can’t remember if Derrick Rose’s supporting cast includes Carlos Boozer or Carlos Santana.
Im going with Barkley’s team..
I cant roll with Shaq lol
i actually do think barkley’s team will win the game. john wall or cousins will be the player of the game. teammates once again! and i like the marshon brook/paul george combo. shaq’s team is going to lose. derrick williams off the bench or starting at the 4 can be a good asset.
ohhh and i am still one of the ones saying “huh, what” at deng’s selection. idc what he did last night.
I’m just excited Rubio and Griffin are on the same team. Last minute addition of Lin was surprising. Amazing hype, forcing the commish to add him to that exhibition game. I think he’s gonna be in the skills challenge too?
And yeah since fans are gonna decide the winner, that dunk contest is gonna be a wrap for ShumpLin as long as he makes all his dunks. Are people from China allowed to text vote? If not, I’m sure they’ll find a way, somehow.
Funny how Wall was picked in like the 6th or 7th round. I wonder how he feels about that. And was that really sharpie on Boozer’s head? Hilarious stuff!
Dime is starting to be like ESPN with its short term memory…yesterday smack made a remark that would suggest they dont believe that Deng doesn’t deserve to be an all-star…fast foward one day/game later… their slurpin him.
^^ He shouldn’t be an All-Star. And recapping what he did in the fourth quarter last night doesn’t change a thing.
Beib – Nobody in the game (just that game, not the NBA) is playing better ball than Lin right now. Rubio and Lin passing to Griffin in a wide open, no defense game? Come on. Now Irving and Williams make a nice combo and John Wall will want to smash Lin, but Cousins will flip out midway through the 2nd quarter and half of the team will go to jail at halftime. Barkley’s team by TKO in the 3rd. I like what Austin said, whoever is less hungover, and I am having trouble finding party pics of Rubio, Lin, Griffin and Monroe. I saw a bunch of Kemba though. Barkley’s team, outside of Irving, Splitter and Wayward might still be out and do the Skip to My Lou show up at halftime routine.
@beib
What do you mean by ‘doesn’t outweigh the names on barkley’s list”? What names?
Shaq’s team has the 3 biggest names in that game… Griffin(biggest star), Rubio(world hype) and Lin(hottest player).
BTW, I’m all about Jeremy Lin right now… but MVP?? WTF?
[www.nba.com]
I’m about to pull a beib and use a reporter’s opinion to prove mine…
[hangtime.blogs.nba.com]
“By snagging both of the late additions to go along with No. 1 overall pick Blake Griffin and rookie point guard sensation Ricky Rubio, Shaquille O’Neal nailed his first ever draft (he showed up wearing the “Black Pat Riley” t-shirt) and Team Shaq goes into All-Star Weekend with the clear advantage over Team Chuck (Barkley).”
“THE CLEAR ADVANTAGE”
beib, admit it. You like Barkley’s team because you’ve been saying Wall & Irving > Rubio all season long. That’s the only reason. Barkley’s team is balls.
@ Big Island
No ones is playing better???? He helped his team to some wins but lets not get carried away here lol
@ Sean
Ive always like Deng though.. Hes one of the few guys who is ALWAYS a solid glue guy but can also come out of nowhere and drop 30 on u quick.. smart, defensively solid wingman who can score.. he aint chopped liver
His game isnt flashy tho so he can be overlooked tho.. And yes i will take Luol Deng over Josh Smith.. Maybe most likely lol
Shaq took JLin with the 3rd pick of the Rising Stars draft, only behind Kyrie Irving for guards. How does John Wall not take that personally? He better go hard at Obi-wan Linobi all game.
Also, Blake Griffin better not play more than 8 minutes in this game. I understand he’s a star and one of the faces in the NBA right now, but he was voted as a starter into the All-Star game. Even if these are exhibition runs, running the guy ragged on a weekend that’s supposed to be a “break” doesn’t seem right, especially in a season with a condensed schedule like this year.
Does anyone REALLY care who wins?? I just want highlights. Nobody will remember who won the game… but the highlights will live forever.
@LakeShow84 I like Deng too. I just think it was ridiculous they took him over Rondo. If games missed was the reason for keeping Rondo out, well, Deng missed his share as well. I think I’d take Josh Smith over him as an All-Star too.
But we could probably say some of the same things about Iggy. In the East this year, once you got past the first five or six players, everyone else was thrown in together.
“He better go hard at Obi-wan Linobi all game.”
What do you mean all game??? Wall isn’t even Barkley’s starting PG. He deserves that. Consider it a wake up call.
Next year the Wiz improve by 20 games and Wall will average very close to 20/10, because he’ll smarten up and work on playing basketball, not streetball.
@Jay, I’d say with the skills that John Wall has right now, without ever improving, he’d have a solid 10 year career. However, the pieces around him bring him down.
It is one thing to have a youth movement, but you need to consider the players the Wizards have brought in:
Mcgee = clown
Young = selfish
Blatche = bonehead
Lewis = slacker
With the current roster the wizards have, that is the preferred starting line up. Not like Wall has a bunch of vets to lean on(Boston & SA) or even young players with old souls (OKC & Portland). He is surrounded by players that got by just by being more athletic than the other 9 players on the court. I doubt the Wizards do anything meaningful with their current core. Ted Leonsis needs to find a way to bring in vets or get a translator for Sam Cassell to communicate with Wall.
Blake wont be logging big minutes, the nba is already playing back-to-back-to-back.
i like how you guys have donned the term “pullin a beiber”
i think for a long time people use outside examples to support their claims. only because i make a ton of claims that i do it a lot, is the reason why it’s been connected to me. lol i aint mad, but i think you guys need to realize you do the same things as me more.
but, anyway…..i am NOT being biased in my choice of thinking chuck has the better talent. shaq had the 1st pick, and i just look at his team and see it being top heavy in talent and gets really weak toward the end COMPARED to chuck’s team toward the end of his list.
both of their top 3 players 9guys would have different opinions of who those 3 are) but i think their top 3 are as followed:
shaq: blake, rubio, monroe (i would say lin but it’d be unfair to the work monroe has been doing all season ya know)
chuck: wall, kyrie, cousins
now look at how the rest of the players on shaq’s team finishes: lin, norris cole, fields, markeieff, kemba (the best to me of his following players after his top 3) and whoever else (tristan thompson and brandon knight hav been inconsistent all year)
now look at chuck’s following players after his top 3: derrick williams, marshon brook, paul george, evan turner and gordon hayward (tiago splitter will also present a good piece, i think charles even said shaq wanted to trade lin for splitter)
i think when looking at those support casts outside of shaq’s/chuck’s top 3 players that you can see what i mean twhen i used the word “outweighs” and why i think charles’s has the better overall players.
anyway…i just think the nba did a great job with this setup…got people talking about a rookie-soph game. thas crazy. well, makes that game more exciting when knowing guys are actually trying to guess who they think will win, rather than always assuming a team full of sophomores should always win. love this added dimension to the all star weekend.
It’s not that hard to “nail” a draft when you’re one of only two teams on the board.
Here’s a question: If Shaq and Barkley aren’t coaching the teams — it says above that it’s Kerr and Fratello — why are we still calling them “Shaq’s team” and “Barkley’s team”? When the Lakers play the Heat, nobody says it’s Jerry Buss’ team versus Micky Arison’s team; nobody says it’s Mitch Kupchak’s team versus Pat Riley’s team; nobody even says it’s Mike Brown’s team versus Erik Spoelstra’s team. It’s Kobe Bryant’s team versus LeBron James’ team. Funny how we pick and choose when it’s the owner’s team, the GM’s team, the coach’s team or the star player’s team.
@AB
That’s True. Whenever someone is playing the Bobcats (or the Wizards when he was with them) it is always MJ’s team. Never the star player, the GM, the coach or anyone who actually has a great effect on who wins the game. Always MJ.
I forgot to give props to Loul Deng. Back to Back games of double digit assist?!?!?!? Man that’s what you call stepping your game up.
@QQ, Jay, and the rest of you who always ask
If you asked me about the Melo for Deng/Noah deal now. As of today, this is the first time I would reject the deal lol. Im not saying it’ll stay that way the rest of the season, but I will give you guys the satisfaction of knowing that as of 2/17/2012 I will NOT make the trade for Melo lmao.
chicago is among the league’s most boring teams to watch, especially when rose is not playing.
anyway, austin are you serious, you don’t have any idea why people are referring to those teams as shaq’s and barkley’s?
maybe it was because they were the ones that constructed them perhaps?
think nba2k franchise mode…or any fantasy team you’ve ever done. using those real life business owners example has little comparison to what shaq and barkley did.
toatlly agree with your comment lakeshow @ 11:30 and John is going to murder the rising stars game. I know for a fact he has to feel disrespected being picked damn near last.