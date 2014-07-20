Celtics Owner Says Team Hoped To Make Bigger Moves This Summer

The Boston Celtics seem like they’re still in the running for Kevin Love, but owner Wyc Grousbeck appears to have already moved on from the dream of acquiring him. According to WEEI 93.7 in Boston, Grousbeck says the Celtics “definitely hoped to try to make bigger moves this offseason.”

“We had definitely hoped to try to make bigger moves this offseason, to be honest,” he said. “Having said that, it takes two partners to make a trade, so we focused on longterm trying to build the club. We think we’re a better team now — positioned for the future, some new young talent and even more draft picks — but it’s been a patient summer so far, and I’m not always the most patient guy.”

The offseason isn’t over, of course, and the Minnesota Timberwolves have the option to deal Love until February’s trade deadline. But with potential offers from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors clearly trumping theirs, Grousbeck makes it seem as if the Celtics have all but completely moved on from the Love sweepstakes.

Re-building from the ground up is a long, arduous process. Boston’s talent base was left spare after Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were traded to Brooklyn last offseason, and the franchise seemingly admitted their unenviable circumstance by signing first-time NBA coach Brad Stevens to a six-year contract. Patience is necessary for the Celtics these days, but the sudden prospect of adding Love accelerated their path to contention in a weakened Eastern Conference.

Readjusting expectations will be key for Boston and Grousbeck now. There aren’t always trades available like those that immediately won the Celtics a championship in 2008; construction to a finished product normally takes far, far longer than that. Boston should certainly keep its collective eye on the trade market, but a mostly home-grown roster seems its surest bet to success with Love likely out of the picture.

(H/T Eye on Basketball)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.