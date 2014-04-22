Charlotte Bobcats Fly Home On Off Days To Avoid Miami’s Temptations

04.22.14

After Game 1 between the Bobcats and Heat on Saturday in their first round series, the two teams don’t face off again until Wednesday night. That’s too many days in Miami for the young Bobcats it appears, so coach Steve Clifford ordered his team back on the plane for a return trip to Charlotte before flying down again for Game 2. The Bobcats trail in the series, 1-0, after losing Game 1, 99-88.

Miami has a bevy of distractions, especially in the neon-glow of South Beach, with ample opportunities for the young Bobcats to get into trouble or divert attention from the task at hand: tying the series up in Game 2.

Though by no means the youngest squad in The Association, the Bobcats were young enough that Clifford didn’t want the amusements of Miami affecting his team’s focus as they prepare to play Game 2.

“Let’s face it, if it were a city other than Miami, we would have been more likely to stay a couple days,” Clifford told the Miami Herald.

Clifford made his decision after consulting with the Bobcats’ president of basketball operations, Rod Higgens.

“It’s a playoff series,” Clifford said. “The priority is to do the things that give your team the best chance to play well. Everything between games has to be about getting ready for the next game.

“You have a better chance to have everyone’s focus and concentration at home.”

So the Bobcats will practice in Charlotte today before flying back to Miami for tomorrow’s Game 2. Miami had the day off Monday and practiced this morning at American Airlines Arena, which will host Game 2 at 7 p.m. ET on TNT tomorrow.

(Miami Herald; H/T Miami New Times)

What do you think about the decision to fly back?

