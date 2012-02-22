Chase Budinger Dunks Over Yao Ming’s Head

Earlier this morning, it was confirmed that with Iman Shumpert‘s left knee injury, he wouldn’t be participating in the dunk contest this weekend and will be replaced by Utah’s Jeremy Evans. That’s great news. We’ve been trying to #LetJeremyDunk for quite a while. But why isn’t anyone talking about Chase Budinger? The dude is a monster volleyball player, has a recorded max vertical of 38.5 inches, and recently dunked over Yao Ming.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What chances does Air Bud have of winning?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.