Chase Budinger Dunks Over Yao Ming’s Head

Earlier this morning, it was confirmed that with Iman Shumpert‘s left knee injury, he wouldn’t be participating in the dunk contest this weekend and will be replaced by Utah’s Jeremy Evans. That’s great news. We’ve been trying to #LetJeremyDunk for quite a while. But why isn’t anyone talking about Chase Budinger? The dude is a monster volleyball player, has a recorded max vertical of 38.5 inches, and recently dunked over Yao Ming.
What chances does Air Bud have of winning?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I watched this without sound. And it looks fake as fuck. Dude just dunked to the right of the cardboard cutout. Was it meant to be a joke?
next release shows a Yeti with Budinger
Bud is the second coming of Brent Barry. If he dunks with a warm-up jacket on he will win.
45s of my life that I’ll never get back.
O.o What’s up …
Wait up?? Isn’t this Chandler Parsons?? This dude doesn’t look like Chase Budinger at all.
Oh my bad, I thought you guys were talking about the guy being interviewed. I see it now, Chase Budinger in the background.
Whats this all about anyway? We barely see Chase do the dunk. And then they both celebrate … for dunking over a card board cut out. Whatever…
You guys will impress me when you actually bring Yao Ming over from China, have him stand under the basket, and let you dunk on him. I’ll be impressed then. Funny if that ever happens and during the dunk attempt Yao swats the ball out’a here.
this is smart
This is about as real as those “basketball trick shots – 100% REAL!!” videos y’all post from time to time. Nice try but we could’ve done without this one lol
they prolly do that to thabeet every time in practice…