Chris Bosh Is Really Bad Luck For The Bobcats

You’d never see it on the surface, but Chris Bosh has turned into a bad omen for the Charlotte Bobcats. Charlotte has suffered a couple injuries to key personnel this season despite currently sitting at the No. 8 spot in the laughable Eastern Conference. High-priced free agent signee, Al Jefferson, suffered a severe ankle sprain to start the season, and Kemba Walker just sprained his ankle on Saturday. The culprit both times was Bosh, and his foot of doom.

Richard Walker notes at the Gaston Gazette:

The two most significant Bobcats injuries this season have come by stepping on the foot of Miami’s 6-foot-11 center Chris Bosh. Al Jefferson stepped on Bosh’s foot in the second preseason game in October and missed the rest of the preseason and nine of the first 12 games of the season. And on Saturday, Kemba Walker stepped on Bosh’s foot while driving to the basket and team says he’ll miss “10-14” days. “Chris Bosh has hurt us in a lot of ways this year â€“ with his foot and his play,” Clifford said before Monday’s game….

You never know when Bosh will pop up.

The Bobcats travel to Miami on March 3rd for their final meeting of the season, so keep an eye on wherever Bosh plants his foot. You know the Bobcats will.

