Danny Ainge (!) Calls LeBron James’ Complaining About Fouls “Embarrassing”

Following Miami’s streak-snapping loss to the Bulls’ B Team on Wednesday night, LeBron James voiced his displeasure with the fouls that Chicago was putting on him in a hard-fought game.

The media has had a field day with it, with much debate about whether or not LeBron is right to question the “basketball” nature of those physical fouls. On Thursday, Celtics president Danny Ainge was on a Boston sports radio show and voiced his opinion. Keep in that that is Danny Ainge who is unloading on James. If you ever saw Danny play, you will know why this is so funny:

From NESN.com:

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said he didn’t want didn’t want to hear any complaints from James during an interview with WEEI on Thursday, calling it, “embarrassing.” “I think the referees got the calls right. I don’t think it was a hard foul,” Ainge said on Salk & Holley. “I think the one involving LeBron against Boozer, that was flagrant. I think the officials got it right. “I think that it’s almost embarrassing that LeBron would complain about officiating.”

