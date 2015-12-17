Here’s DeMarcus Cousins Surprising A Family With A Brand New Car

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s something that will get you into the holiday (and giving) spirit if you’re not already there. Sacramento Kings star center DeMarcus Cousins surprised a local family in need with a new car on Monday. Reportedly, Cousins reached out to the Kings organization to select a family to which the car would be donated. The lucky couple was Maurice Williams and Selena Pina of West Sacramento.

The video of the emotional moment can be viewed above, but here’s the family’s remarkable story, via ABC10.com:

Williams and Pina are raising their 3-year-old daughter Marina, in addition to Selena’s two younger twin sisters J’nay and J’nette Sims, who were twice abandoned — once by their biological mother, and then again by family friends who didn’t want them anymore. Malnourished and neglected, the twins, almost 6 at the time, were left at the front door of Maurice and Selena, who then contacted Child Protective Services for help. They worked to try to get full custody of the J’nay and J’nette and raise them as their own, beginning an adoption process. In October 2015, Maurice and Selena were granted full guardianship of the twins. During that process, Maurice was working to finish school. He has a medical-assistant diploma but hadn’t been able to find a job because of lack of transportation and childcare. Selena is attending Yolo Continuation School and is scheduled to graduate in May with her high-school diploma. She had their daughter Marina when she was 16.

What’s more is this took place around the same time Cousins held his annual holiday shopping spree for underprivileged kids in the area. According to another ABC10 report, 100 kids from local communities were given $200 each to spend on themselves or their family.

Well done, DeMarcus.

