Derrick Rose Is Unstoppable; Blake Griffin Is Unbelievable

Derrick Rose said he was gonna go crazy against Washington last night, and dude did go a little nuts. Not only did he pick up a technical, but he was as aggressive as we’ve seen him all year in the first half, weaving into the lane and throwing up more of those high-arching floaters he’s grown fond of. John Wall gave him some run during the first half of Chicago’s 10-point win, but there’s still one glaring difference between the two: John Wall makes tough shots. Derrick Rose makes tough shots look easy. Early in the first, Rose (35 points, eight assists) split a double and then went up and under at the rim, scoring over three guys. To follow that, Wall (20 points) got on the break and somehow threw in a leaning floater that hit the top of the glass (a shot Wall hits probably 10 percent of the time) … At some point in the third quarter last night, we realized we’ve watched an inordinate amount of Wizards game this year. They’re like watching one of those movies that’s so bad it actually becomes funny … Orlando lost again, and scored 69 points in the process. The Sixers weren’t exactly smoking offensively (Ryan Anderson had 20 rebounds. Did anyone make a shot?). But the Magic were dreadful. Hedo Turkoglu was playing brain dead, shooting fallaway threes out of the offense. Van Gundy was even putting Larry Hughes into it. Dwight Howard (17 points, 11 rebounds) can’t be left off the hook either; He was 6-for-17. Forget contracting anyone else. Contract this team as a punishment for being an embarrassment … Big Baby went flying into the stands chasing a loose ball at one point down 16. Malik Rose goes, “That is one time you don’t want to catch the baby.” We love this guy … As bad as Orlando has been, Rudy Gay might’ve taken the cake for worst performance of the night. He scored one point, and didn’t make a single shot in 34 minutes. The Spurs destroyed the Grizz, and the score – 83-73 – doesn’t do it justice. How ugly was it for Memphis? In the third quarter, Tony Allen actually had to restrain Lionel Hollins from strangling the life out of the officials. Think about that. That’s just like Sonny telling Michael to “Sit this one out bro” … “Where’s T-Mac?” Down 10 with under two minutes to go, in a game they would go on to lose 120-108, that was all the Houston color guys could say. That’s what happens when you give up 58 percent shooting for the game and 42 points in one quarter. The Wolves in the third quarter smelled blood, and with Ricky Rubio (18 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds) making pinpoint passes on every play – including a ridiculous lob to Martell Webster – they ran away with it. Rubio is changing that culture. Their third quarter was probably the best 12 minutes of passing we’ve seen all year. Even Michael Beasley (34 points) is back, staying under control and thriving … The statistical site, Hoopdata, has begun tracking charges drawn, and through 20 games, Rubio leads the NBA with 18. You’re not gonna believe the two guys who round out the top three: DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall … Keep reading to hear about how hot the Clippers got …
the blake dunk gets even more points because they ended up with the win.
@beiber — In two months, nobody is gonna remember if they won the game or not.
yea that’s true AB..down the line no one thinks whether or not it came in a win. however, right after the game and most times the next day is when it really comes into consideration i think.
also, dunks like these are what gets fans voting players as all star starters. i haven’t looked at the numbers, nor have i even voted this year..but does blake have a shot at joining the starting 5?
After Rudy Gay performance tonight ..Gallinari welcome to the AllStar game
Dime, the Miami Vice reference was a stretch and Toby Keith? Please!
Anyway, Utah won, so that kinda made my day. I am still kinda imagining how Deron Williams would have loved to play with the team the Jazz have assembled this season.
The Magic with just 69 points was simply atrocious. I love the number though.
With Portland losing in Utah, this is a good time as any to post a link to this story about one of their locals attacking police officers using light sabers. (Insert David Letterman laugh)
[news.yahoo.com]
He just went over to the dark side.
* Dime, the Miami Vice reference was a stretch. And Toby Keith? Please!
Everyone do yourselves a favor and Google “Wade dunk over Perkins.” you’ll find out Blake’s comes in second.
perkins on rose:
“The thing that bothers me … is Derrick Rose is not a true point guard, he is a scoring point guard, but nobody gets on Derrick Rose like they get on Russ.”
uh oh perkins!!
i got heat from readers on this website when i said rose wasn’t all that at passing myself. i felt monta ellis was better at getting assists than rose when asked to play the role of pg. monta plays the two guard and that was my point. if monta’s job was moved to full time point, like rose, his assists avg would reflect my belief even more.
RUBIO!!! 3rd in the L in assists, 3rd in steals, 1st in charges taken! Plus Dime was right on to point out he is truly changing the culture in Minne. It reminds of the Kings back in the day when J-Will joined the squad and all of a sudden C-Webb, Vlade, Doug Christie & co started throwing dimes all over the place. That type of passing mentality is contagious. Plus he’s got that winning gene in him, competitive as hell! T-Wolves are gonna be fun to watch for years to come. Now they just need to find replacement starters for Wes Johnson & Darko (Martell & Pekovich have been lookin pretty solid last few games). Derrick Williams needs more PT too.
From TrueHoop:
“In the second half of the last three games, Rubio has 18 assists and just one turnover. In those three games, the Timberwolves are +26 in the second half..
In fact, it’s the fourth time that Rubio has totaled at least seven rebounds and eight assists in a game, and the Timberwolves are now 4-0 in those games. Rubio has 10 double-digit assist games this season, which leads the NBA.
But the fourth quarter has been where Rubio has been at his best. Rubio leads the NBA in fourth-quarter assists with 46. By comparison, the next-highest is Derrick Rose with 36. Over his last three games, Rubio has seven assists and zero turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves are 2-1 in those games with a five-point loss to the Lakers sandwiched in between two wins.
With Rubio’s improved play since entering the starting lineup, especially late in games, the Timberwolves have exploded offensively. They’ve scored more than 100 points in four of their last seven games and are averaging 100.6 points in those seven games after scoring more than 100 only once in their previous nine games.”
Sorry for all the info Dime readers, but I’ve got a fever and the only prescription is more RUBIO!!!
Are the Magic missing Jameer Nelson that much? Seems like they’re struggling to get 70 pts without him.
Blake’s dunk was beyong ILL. That shyt was full blown AIDS! The best part is when they zoomed in on PErk’s mug and he was looking up at the megatron like
“Did that shyt really just happen?”
Blake and D.Jordan on some Hide ya kids Hide ya wife shyt. Because when you come to play the Clippers, you will be embarrassed.
Damn, that dunk was sick.
Anyway, Bulls vs Wizards game was cool. DRose went the fluck in on JWall as I expected………. but I’m getting nervous about the Bulls role players. They are starting to slip up a bit.
TWolves may be the 2nd most exciting team in the NBA after Lob City.
@GhostZ
hit it on the head when he compared them to the early 2K Kings. Rubio is just amazing to watch. I used to be a good passer when I played, and it’s pretty hard to consistently impress me with a pass to the point where i have to rewind it. But I have rewound several of Rubio’s highlights.
Another thing i’d like to point out is my man Kevin Love. He has been dunking like a mad man lately. If anyone remembers back to when KLove was in HS, UCLA, or even just last year, then you realize just how amazing it is that kid is dunking like he is. He’s running the break and rising up with two hands like it’s something he’s always done. Blake Griffin better look out, Love is trying to run away with the “best PF” argument.
Rubio also leads the league in alley-oop assists. One of the things I like about him is that he’s always on the run. Also, once his big man gets the rebound, he automatically goes near him and asks for the ball then starts running. He does it the entire game, even if he plays back-to-back games of 40+ minutes or so.
And Beasley looks good as a 6th man. With Barea out, Wolves will need a supersub and Beasley would seem to be the perfect guy for that role.
Blake Griffin is the Humiliatrix.
That shit is NBA Jam-esque.
After that bukake, everything Perkins said or says from now on bares zero cred whatsoever.
…..that is, until the next facial or sex video scandal.
JL3 is one lucky sonofabitch.
@Chicagorilla
Right now, I would compare the Love-Griffin comparison to Rubio-Wall. Who’s better? Basically, it depends on which type of player the team needs. One is super athletic while the other has a throwback game. Both types can fill up a stat sheet but in two contrasting ways.
I tried to stay out of the whole “Rose/true PG” crap, but it keeps coming up.
My opinion: who fuckin cares. Rose is a player. He just plays his ass off, and it just happens to be at the point guard position.
@beib: Why do you keep bringin it up like you have something against pgs who aren’t conventional pass-first players?? You’re on here every other day talking about Wall being better than Rubio, but Wall is the D-Rose to Rubio’s Nash. Rubio is a much better pass-first PG.
And what’s with bringing up old arguments from the past?? It’s not too bad if it’s once in a while but it has become a habit. Please, leave that shit alone and move on. If an argument was made last week, leave it there. #worsethanmywife
Ugh. I’m still dry heaving from watching that dunk. Just disgusting.
You probably know this, but for europeans the mornings are the best part of the day. Waking up and immediately watching the highlights of every game and getting updated on what happend over the night (when we don’t stay up until 1 a.m. to fall asleep in the first half of an Eastern conference game…. usually of a crappy team like the wizards, pistons, cavs or raps).
So this morning, like yesterday, I woke up to an incredible dunk. This has really made my day better and I don’t give a shit about what is happening around the office…
two great days in a row!!! and when I think that we almost had no season…
I’m gonna go ahead and preface this by saying I’m straight as hell, but BG’s dunk last night got me from 6 p.m. to Midnight reaaaaal quick… holy shit!
like i’ve said, it’s nice change to see young player like rubio is pass first guard. nowdays, everyone just looks at the rim. while i’m at it, i think rubio and love are great fit to each other. rubio would make so many easy dunks for blake, but he works better with love because of KL’s range. it spreads the floor for rubio and he has more option than just throwing oops.
and that dunk was nasty :O
ATTN ALL,
Which team do you think is having a better season and which team do you believe will go further? I am VERY curious to know everyones thought.
Denver Nuggets or Philadelphia 76ers?
Anyone remember last week when everyone was singing Chris Bosh’s praises? Wade is back and Bosh is making Boozer look like the second coming of Charles Barkley.
@heckler ….. kinda hard to say because they both are so up and down but philly may go further in the playoffs.
BG dunk had me run outside with nothin but my basketball shorts…in 20 degree whether…surprisingly like 5 of my neighbors were out there trippin too…SICK!
Told yall once Dallas players get in shape they would get going. the vC and Delonte pick ups dont look too bad now because they got guys who can score if Dirk is off…
Orlando heads are just not in the game…
i am officially eating crow because of shit ive said watching rubio. even tho he has the ugliest set shot ive seen, he balls. i think once they get derrick williams with some experience they will be a true threat
@ heckler
Maybe you can throw the Houston Rockets in there as well…
There was a Miami Vice reference?
sean sweeney…forget miami vice, there was also a fake beiber post reference. i thought u guys in headquarters fixed this? how did post 12 come up in my name?
jay, instead of insulting me, and calling me your wife, how about having a basketball rebuttal to what i said. childish, i’m in my right mind to spew disrespect right back to you, but i’ll be bigger than that. if you truly want to leave the topic in the past, pretend you aint see it. insulting people man? is that what adults do when they don’t agree with something?
Nuggets vs 76ers – The 76ers are beating the teams they are supposed to beat. That is always a plus. However, they aren’t putting up much of a fight vs. the top tier teams. Denver is losing to teams they should not lose to but are playing great in key games.
Head-to-Head they matchup well, OT Den win by 4.
To answer your question, since Philly is beating the chumps of the league and there are plenty to go around, I see them finishing with the better record. Denver has the better chance of winning a series.
We shouldnt debate the difference between D-Rose and R-Westbrook because while both are scoring PGs (or scoring guards), D-Rose makes a lot less mistakes in his decision making. he sometimes gets caught too far under the hoop but i saw him last night make some GREAT passes, looking for open teammates cutting or for the trey. russell westbrook forces a lot of unnecessary shots. now i am not saying westbrook cant play but it seems like the game has slowed down for D-Rose to the point where he does almost anything he wants. Russell westbrook plays at one speed and gets tunnel vision alot.
i think it’s funny that the name mozgov has turned into a verb after what blakey blake did to him last season. i see people saying “damn, griffin MOZGOV’D perkins!” well, i’m starting something new….
griffin KENDRICK’D perkins !
oh and for all of you hoping harden became a starter this season, or in the future, he aint seize the opportunity last night.
why is it that some guys are just built to play better coming off the bench? it’s got to be some kind of weird psychological thing. i know it was only one game, but still…i mean, he did pass the rock well at least. but 2 field goals made in over 40 minutes of action harden? especially when your team was down by a lot and you’re supposed to supply an offensive lift?
There is no comparison between Rose and Westbrook, one guy freezes out a potential MVP and the rest of his team on a day to day basis, the other IS an MVP, and passes to guys he should be freezing out (when they are bricking their open shots over and over). It’s not that Rose is strictly a scoring guard, it’s that he is such a good scorer that his playmaking is overlooked at times. The guy sets up teammates constantly, but other than Deng this year, they haven’t consistently stepped up and bagged shots they should be.
Beib-It was a bad game for Harden. One game. If only someone you had picked as an MVP contender had a game where he only scored one point in a whole game that I could use as a comparison. Hmm… Hmm… I am drawing a blank. Thinking… Beiber. MVP pick. Crappy team. MVP pick scores one point. I’m stumped. You’re right. Give up on Harden.
Blake Griffin dunk. Rating the best all time dunks is just dumb. I can’t stand breakaways, never make my top 10. I don’t like the one legged jumps as much as a 2 legged jump. Double pumps and spins never rate as high for me as just catching someone. It’s completely, 100% subjective. But the first time you saw that Blake dunk last night, you made a noise, twitched, and looked around to see what the hell just happened.
You can tell right away who has never played at a decent level, as well as who has never dunked on a 10′ rim, let alone in a game, by the “He didn’t touch the rim! It wasn’t a dunk!” stuff. I’m not even gonna go to the Blake Dunk section of Dime today.
Its time to scrap Westbrook ( my fav player) as the point guard for okc. Move him to the 2. Too many turnovers and too many easy assist he could have but he just doesn’t have pg instincts to wide open teammates. KD shoots and makes shots because he knows he won’t see the ball. I said before, Harden needs to start so he can build chemistry with the starters because he was off all night and they need him to be the third wheel.
@ Heckler
I think Denver’s the deepest squad in the league so that’ll get em a good record in the regular season, but Philly, with Hawes, is the better defensive squad.
Philly should get further tho cuz the West is still murder.
Philly should be a top 3-4 seed. Unless they get a 4-5 matchup with the Pacers, they should roll Orlando or Milwaukee or Boston. Two teams with losing records right now are gonna be in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
Denver don’t get that luxury. 6 teams in the East got winning records. 9 TEAMS IN THE WEST GOT WINNING RECORDS. Memphis is .500 and even Minny is 10-11. Playoff ball is gonna slow down and get ugly. Depth means a lot less with the slowdown and Stern’s 2 games a week playoff sched.
Philly SHOULD get further.
Just to pile on the Rose vs Westbrook argument:
The reason we ‘pile on Russ’, Kendrick, is that he plays with 1 of the most complete offensive players in the world. Rose HAS TO TAKE SHOTS, lotsa shots, just to win games. Cuz his scorers aren’t independent. He needs to set up Deng, Boozer, Noah, Korver, Gibson. These dudes can’t usually create their own shots.
Russ plays with Durant.
If Rose had Durant, I’d be a Bulls fan, cuz they would ROLL squads(not really tho, Lakers till I die). Well, Russ got Durant, who’s hittin everything, but Russ shoots 30 times like he’s the 1st option, that’s the difference. Rose NEEDS to score. Russ LIKES to score.
@tee, wasn’t westbrook the sg in college, ucla is where he went right?
no offense k dizzle, cuz i don’t even know if you’re one of the people to do so, but i think it’s sorta crazy how people can acknowledge how denver is deep this, deep that, deepest bench in the league this…yet still compare the records of that team to the knicks.
Derrick Rose is unstoppable? those 2 freethrows stopped the bulls from winning. do you see what i did there?
I am on record (AGAIN) saying that Russell Westbrook is a DYNAMITE basketball player.
and he is improving as a point guard.
without him, OKC aint going too far. Kevin Durant is THE MAN, but without help, he’s gonna be the new age version of Tracy McGrady on the Magic; MEANINGLESS 30pt games.
as for Russell Westbrook vs Derrick Rose talk. I can go either way. Rose is the better scorer. Westbrook is the better ball player. if Derrick Rose isnt shooting/scoring, he aint too useful. Westbrook can impact a game other than JUST points.
Westbrook (to me) still appears to to be the BETTER PASSER of pick-n-roll. and we all know the NBA is a watered-down pick-n-roll league now. Rose, on pick-n-rolls, has Jameer Nelson syndrome. he just cant pass (yet) off of P-n-Rs.
At the rim, well damn, you can really go either way. Both are the BEST 2 point guards in the league at finishing ABOVE the rim. in this instance, Id take Rose. He seems to have better touch and spin at the rim. Russ can only dunk at the rim. he needs to incorporate the “Raftery” kiss-off-the-glass; which Rose can already do.
But Im on record as saying Russ Westbrook has NO business passing to Kevin Durant. what the hell for? Durant can create his own shots and get his own points. Russ should only be passing to his bigs since they can shoot or do shit else in the half court set.
I like KD, but the dude cant be the ONLY one shooting all the damn time.
guys also consider this, if rose had durant, we would be bashing rose.
rose would not have had the leeway to be mvp.
therefore we would be looing at rose the same way we look at westbrook because we would all be saying rose should give the ball to durant.
we have to admit, rose came outta no where in the mvp race and corralled it by the horns with excellent play.
had durant been there, his production would not be there. and we would be lookingat rose the same way we looked at him before his mvp season began, as just another great talent.
now on the flip end….
if westbrook was the leader like rose is, playing without a durant, maybe we look at westbrook the way we look at rose now.
he’d be the head honcho. he’d be the man in position to be mvp because the burden of the team is on his shoulders as it is rose now.
so i think it is all perspective.
both pg’s are great.
i shouldn’t say “we” wuld be bashing rose, because frankly, i have no problem with what either pg is doing. if westbrook didn’t score durant wouldn’t be as effective. i dunno, i aint gonna knock either player.
uh ohhh heckler…
someone on this site doesn’t like when you say any scoring point guard is a better passer than rose.
i did it today and the person started faking comments under my name. u may be next.
And the point guard debate starts again…oh and fake BNewz drama…reminds me of last week oh well.
Orlando is just plain old disgusting right now. Theres no chemistry, Dwight doesnt wanna be there he doesnt seem to care if they win or lose. That kind of attitude is never good, if he keeps it up I doubt he will win a championship. Even though Shaq was the biggest Jester of the NBA he still was determined to win (especially to out do Kobe). The desire to win is why I like Kobe as a player and why DRose has become the MVP at such a young age. Wade has it LeBron and LeBosh dont. Durant seems to have it but Wewstbrook doesn’t, which is why OKC wont win the whole thing because Westbrook just wants his.
BG DUNK WOW!!!
@beib:
I didn’t call you my wife. Lol. I guess you missed that joke. If you aren’t married, or don’t have a girlfriend then you wouldn’t understand that reference. Since it flew over your head, I will take the time to explain it to you.
Many women remember arguments from the past and it seems like they bank that shit until the time is right. And when that time finally arrives, they bring that shit up like they never let it go…. even when they say everything is all good, they bring it back like nothing was resolved. So fuckin annoying. (Fellas who know what I’m taking about, say “amen”)
I said you are worse than my wife, because she doesn’t do that shit anymore. And you are constantly bringing up old shit, like almost daily. I didn’t mean to offend you, but you can’t say it’s not true. Can you deny that u bring up old shit? Some of the old arguments you bring up are forgotten by most of us.
And about my rebuttal… I wrote my response above. You must have missed it so I’ll stick with this theme of bringing up old shit and post it again:
“My opinion: who fuckin cares. Rose is a player. He just plays his ass off, and it just happens to be at the point guard position.”
To go into further detail, he just plays the game and does whatever he needs to do to help his team. If his team needs him to score, he’ll score. When his teammate is hot, he won’t be stuck in scorer-mode, like a scorer would. He’ll set up the hot hand. He’s not a pass-first PG, and he’s not a scorer. He’s simply a basketball player. It just so happens that the Bulls need him to be a scorer more than anything else.
@BNewz
The simple reason why people are comparing the Nuggets to the Knicks is because the Knicks could have been the Nuggets. they traded for a player they pretty much would have got as a FA and then proceed to screw themselves in personnel decisions.
AND
people dont have a problem with you saying rose isnt as good at X in passing BUT when you complain and keep bringing it up it does get a little bit repetative and annoying so people go at you and make derogatory remarks towards you. Your opinions are your opinions, however delivery of them is the issue that comes up. Also multiple 1 line post annoy people too.
@BNewz
You should be the last to talk when it comes to insulting people and being adult.
A few days ago, you insulted several posters just because they thought some of the comments were funny. It was about you, obviously, by an alleged imposter. Truth is, nobody really cares who said it, it was hilarious as hell and everything in it was true.
You didn’t like it and started singling people out and insult them. You weren’t bigger than it, didn’t leave the topic past and pretend to not see it. You were as disrespectful as can be.
So up yours talking on your high horse like that and just shut up on the ‘childish’ shit.
jay..i got the joke initially…what man doesn’t know what women do? anyway, i wished you just left all that fluff out and just went straight to the bball explanation. if you were gonna dismiss me, i’d rather you did it how you did in your last part of your last comment.
bilal
i hear you on the nuggets thing…but here is what MOST people seem to not take into account.
the knicks thought they were in the driver’s seat to obtain melo for a long time. melo, while he was still a nugget, mentioned 3 places he wouldn’t mind signing an extension in: ny, the lakers and new jersey.
the lakers nicked the melo rumors in the butt, coming out saying bynum was untouchable. remember that? then there was nj and ny fighting like mad dogs over melo. now nj kept up’ing the ante, making ny sweat. the nuggets knew that, and kept telling my, if they don’t give them all the pieces they wanted, that they would be forced to just send him to nj, the place where melo said he wouldn’t mind signing an extension, in part because they were moving to brooklyn ny anyway.
if the knicks were going to get their man, they had no choice but to submit to denver’s hardball.
when the blockbuster trade went down, everyone in ny was happy, because they got their franchise man to play alongside their other 100 million dollar man.
the only problem was that it came at the expense of losing starting caliber athletes and draft picks. but the thinking here was that, in time, ny would be able to build around those two guys to make a formidable team again.
that has not been done yet.
ny did obtian two franchise caliber players. but the gm has not built the necessary players around those two to be in position to go deep in the playoffs. that is still in the works. but it is tough when they lost all trade value. the only players worthy of trade are landry fields, who some even say fell off after the melo trade. shumpert was an unknown, until he showed he had some promise.
give this knicks team time. in 2-3 years, look back when the gm actually fulfills the roster. not now. when they gutted the roster, when the team is coming off a lockout, and a season where no one is practicing.
HAHAHAHAHA @ JAY
Dude’s obviously gay, man. Not getting the wife joke like that and thought you called him your wife too. Golden!
Yo BN, gotta ask, you come from prison, man? You someone’s bitch there? HAHA
do you guys actually en fuego is funny?
he just uses a lot of sexual references (gay, fag, semen, penis..etc) if it aint revolving around homo-erotic stuff, he resorts to using the word retarded or some synonym to that. real original.
i dunno, is that humor to you guys?
maybe i’m just used to laughing at actual comedy.
Just imagine, if the Nets gave in to the Nuggets’ demands and acquired Melo last year, the Knicks probably would’ve ended up with Chris Paul this season.