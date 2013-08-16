Dime Q&A: Blake Griffin On His Jordan Collection & Whether He Could Play In The NFL

On Wednesday night, the Red Bull Midnight Run made its way to L.A. Blake Griffin, who has been one of the faces of Red Bull basketball, stopped by to assist the Dime crew in picking the top eight players to travel to Brooklyn for the Red Bull Midnight Run finals.

During a break in the action, we caught up with Blake to talk about his involvement with Red Bull, his favorite Jordans (he wore Joker 3s on this particular night), and what he’s been doing to prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

Dime: What are your top five favorite Jordans?

Blake Griffin: That’s a tough question. I’m really a fan of them all but if I had to rank my top five, I’d probably go with the Vs first, then the XIs, the IVs, I love the IXs, and probably the Is. Those are my top five right there.

Dime: Who has the better Jordan collection: you, or CP3?

BG: Oh man. CP’s been with brand Jordan for like 8 years now so he’s got the upper hand on me for sure.

Dime: What’s it like being a part of the Red Bull team so far?

BG: I love it. I think Red Bull is very unique because it has its hand in so many different areas and they’ve done so many different things. So it’s been a blast being able to be a part of the Red Bull team because not a lot of other stuff would allow me to come out and do something like this.

Dime: What do you think about the Midnight Run?

BG: It’s great. I don’t really get a chance to see the local talent in L.A as much as I would like to. So it’s really cool to be able to come in the gym and get a chance to see what these guys got. Also the King of the Rock is out here at the end of September too so those things are all really fun for me because I’m just a fan of basketball. Whether I’m playing or not I’ll always be a fan of the game. So it’s awesome to be able to come to these events and be around other players.

Dime: What city do you think has the best talent?

BG: I’ve gotta go with L.A., of course. Especially after seeing these guys out here today. But obviously there are good players everywhere. Chicago and New York are two of the most well known cities for that so it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. I think L.A. has the talent to win it all but it’s really going to come down to how they play together. Every city has talent so it’s going to come down to who can blend that talent together the best

Dime: Your newest commercial with Jordan Brand was a really big hit. How fun was it shooting that?

BG: It was fun man; it was a lot of fun. The concept alone is great. I was immediately drawn into it. Also the kid that they got to play “Dr. Drain” was amazing. He did a great job. The entire production of the commercial was great and it came out really well.

Dime: Is that your favorite commercial that you’ve shot so far?

BG: Yeah, it’s one of them for sure. I have a couple favorites, but it’s definitely right up there because it was so hands-on and heavily involved with actually playing basketball. It was a really creative idea, and I though it was just extremely well done.

