Dwight Howard’s Agent Says He Is Not Committed To Re-Signing Long Term In LA

We told you in Smack that Dwight Howard would agree to re-sign in Los Angeles if traded there. Even though multiple sources confirmed as such, this is Dwight Howard we’re talking about. So, we’ll give you a moment to guess what has happened since then…

Yep, he backtracked. According to his agent, re-signing in Los Angeles, let alone anywhere, is no longer in the cards. Here’s more, via ESPN:

“The agent for Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard refuted reports that his client has decided he will sign an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers — if traded to them. ‘Dwight’s position has remained unchanged since the end of this past season, said Dan Fegan of LaGardere Unlimited. ‘He fully intends to explore free agency at the end of next season, regardless of what team trades for him, including Brooklyn.'”

Chris Paul has done the same thing, even though many suspect that he’ll re-up with the Clippers after next season. The money is simply better if players become free agents – an extra year and extra dollars. Still, enough already. There’s only so many times you can hear Chris Broussard say “Da-WHIGHT” in one lifetime.

But if you’re looking to blame anyone for the Dwightmare, look no further than Magic GM Rob Hennigan. Hennigan’s unrelenting patience forbids the Magic from signing off on a deal just to make a deal. He’s waiting for the right deal, and will continue to wait until it comes along. Of course this is Hennigan’s job – to improve the Magic – so understand his plight. But that doesn’t mean it’s not annoying as hell, especially when he’s seemingly cycling through the same teams (Lakers, Rockets, Cavs, Nets) and deals over and over again.

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.