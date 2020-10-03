From the moment that the Los Angeles Lakers acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans, much was made about how he would fit next to LeBron James. In many ways, Davis fits like a glove next to James, to the point that it was very fair from the jump to wonder if The Brow was a better Robin to James’ Batman than anyone with whom he’s ever played.

James has had many great teammates in his career — Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, etc. — and during Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals, the best of the bunch chimed in on Davis’ partnership with him. Dwyane Wade agreed with a tweet sent out by Kendrick Perkins in which Perk called Davis the guy who “compliments LeBron better than any other player he’s ever played with.”

With All due respect to the great @DwyaneWade I believe that Anthony Davis compliments Lebron better than any other player he’s ever played with. https://t.co/V8xPXyZS4I — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 3, 2020

I agree Big Perk https://t.co/59qWoMz7y9 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 3, 2020

Of course, that is a much different conversation than “who is the best player to ever play next to LeBron,” and one can make a very strong case that distinction goes to Wade. But when it comes to how an individual’s skill set fits next to James, the stuff that Davis can do on both ends of the floor really do fit next to him perfectly. And fortunately for the Lakers, this partnership was a fruitful one during Game 2 of the 2020 NBA Finals — Wade sent this tweet in the game’s third quarter, right after Davis scored his 24th point of the evening on 11-for-12 shooting and as the Lakers led by double-digits.