Dwyane Wade Exits Heat’s Loss To Bucks With Hamstring Injury

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
01.27.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

Dwyane Wade’s knees are holding up just fine in 2014-2015, and his shoulder hasn’t been a problem for years. But another nagging issue has been plaguing the Miami Heat superstar this season – hamstring pain. The three-time champion left his team’s 109-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday early in the third quarter with a right hamstring strain and didn’t return.

Though Miami hadn’t determined the extent of Wade’s latest malady immediately after the game, Erik Spoelstra didn’t exactly seem optimistic:

The 10-time All-Star missed seven games in November with a strained hamstring in his other leg, and the injury popped-up again earlier this month when he was sidelined for consecutive contests. The Heat are 5-5 without Wade in the lineup.

Miami has underwhelmed in part due to a rash of injuries to ancillary players. Josh McRoberts is out for the year and the team played without the perpetually banged-up Luol Deng and Chris Andersen. The 20-25 Heat are currently seventh-place in the woebegone bottom half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, trailing Milwaukee by a full three games.

On the bright side for Miami, Hassan Whiteside continued his eye-opening play against the Bucks with 16 points and 16 rebounds in a season-high 36 minutes. And while he and Chris Bosh (29 points) proved a mighty impressive frontcourt tandem on Tuesday, their impact combined with little help obviously won’t be enough for the Heat to live up early season promise.

We’ll keep you updated as information on Wade’s status becomes available.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSDWYANE WADEHASSAN WHITESIDELatest NewsMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP